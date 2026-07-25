Forum: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me four times, I’m not sure what to say.

For the fourth time in its short life, the Grand Avenue Park Bridge elevator has suffered significant damage.

The damaged elevator is the end of a story that began long before the explosion.

The fuse was lit long before the blast. It was lit by hillside liter, graffiti lingering in hard-to-reach places, invasive plants overtaking designed landscapes, disappearing sightlines, frustrated neighbors, stretched city staff, and a park system increasingly expected to do more with less.

Everett has every reason to be proud of its parks and their dedicated frontline workers. But increasingly, our parks are sending a message – and it is not one we should ignore.

The sad truth is that visible neglect often invites more neglect.

Small acts of disorder send a signal that a place is not being actively cared for. And when people believe nobody is watching, standards begin to slip. Neglect rarely arrives all at once. It creeps in gradually, one small concession at a time. A flower bed becomes a patch of wood chips. A sightline disappears behind unchecked vegetation. Trees are planted but never pruned. Each may seem insignificant on its own. Together, they communicate something powerful.

The Grand Avenue Park Bridge has elevated Everett in more ways than one. By almost every measure, it has been a success. It has connected neighborhoods, waterfront destinations, and people. It hosts marriage proposals, prom photos, and TikTok dances. It extends our living space beyond our homes and into entertainment and the of outdoors. In just a few years, it has become one of Everett’s defining landmarks.

The bridge has communicated something positive about Everett – to our neighbors, to visitors, and to ourselves.

But when the elevator is out of service, it communicates something else.

Parents pushing strollers face steep grades. Older residents think twice about making the trip. People with mobility challenges find themselves effectively shut out from enjoying a destination that was designed for everyone.

This isn’t theoretical. It is happening every day.

To young families, it raises questions about investing in a city that struggles to protect its own investments. To older residents, it suggests Everett is slipping backward. To those with mobility challenges, it sends the message that access is conditional. To visitors, it raises concerns about safety and stewardship. To everyone, it prompts the same question:

Is anyone paying attention?

Everett must pursue a comprehensive strategy that treats parks as essential public infrastructure. That means repairing accessibility features quickly. It means investing in security measures that deter vandalism. It means restoring landscaping that improves visibility, safety, and beauty. And it means creating a visible park presence that encourages responsible use while discouraging destructive behavior.

What would that look like in practice?

Repair the elevator immediately. It has become a highly visible black eye for both residents and visitors. Limit elevator hours to reduce overnight risk. Restore sightlines by removing overgrown invasive vegetation. And bring back dedicated park rangers or park ambassadors. Our police officers are already stretched thin and cannot be expected to walk across a bridge while meeting their other responsibilities.

Everett Parks works hard to maintain our spaces, but something is preventing the sustained quality and major reinvestment needed to keep them thriving. Is it management? Is it budgets? Is it worker contracts? I don’t know. What I do know is that the evidence is growing all around us—sometimes quite literally.

The damaged elevator at Grand Avenue Park is not just a maintenance issue. It is a test of whether Everett is willing to protect its shared spaces and preserve the public investments that make our city special.

The damaged elevator is not the story; it is the warning.

Mason Rutledge lives in Everett.