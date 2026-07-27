Animal services asks for public’s help after dog shot near Snohomish

EVERETT — Snohomish County Animal Services is asking for the public’s help after a dog was shot and killed east of Snohomish earlier this month.

Animal control officers and deputies responded on July 16 to reports of gunfire near North Carpenter Road and found a dog dead from a gunshot wound, according to a social media post from the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office on Monday. The auditor’s office is responsible for animal services in Snohomish County.

The dog was described as a female black Labrador mix with white markings underneath its neck and on her upper chest, the post said. Officials said the dog was not microchipped or wearing an ID tag.

Animal services is investigating what happened, but they need help from the public.

Anyone who recognizes the description of the dog or who may know the animal’s owners is asked to contact Snohomish County Animal Services at 425-388-3440 or animalservices@snoco.gov.

Additionally, animal services is looking for information from anyone who was in the area of North Carpenter Road between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 16, including anyone who may have security video or dash camera footage from that time range, to get in touch with investigators.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com