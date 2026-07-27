Bicyclist killed in crash near Arlington on Saturday night

EVERETT — A man on a bicycle died after being hit on Saturday night in an unincorporated area of Arlington.

Deputies responded after 10 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle in the 15200 block of 23rd Avenue Northeast, south of Smokey Point, according to a release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The bicyclist, a 52-year-old man, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said a vehicle traveling southbound on 23rd Avenue Northeast hit the bicyclist in the middle of the road. The driver, a 40-year-old woman, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the release.

Collision investigators from the sheriff’s office closed the road for several hours Saturday night, the release said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said speed, drugs and alcohol are all not believed to be contributing factors.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine both his cause and manner of death.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com