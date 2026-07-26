3rd annual Dragon Boat Festival coming to Edmonds

Third-annual Dragon Boat Festival, featuring a dragon boat race, cultural performances and a documentary screening, will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.

EVERETT — The Asian Service Center on Friday will host its third-annual Dragon Boat Festival, featuring a dragon boat race, cultural performances and a documentary screening.

The festival will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.

Originating in southern China, dragon boat racing has been around for more than 2,000 years. It was originally a religious ritual to appease the rain gods, and eventually dragon boat racing became a way to commemorate Qu Yuan, a war-time poet who drowned himself in protest against political corruption.

“Today, Dragon Boat racing is a symbol of patriotism and community spirit, celebrated worldwide,” Asian Service Center representatives wrote in a press release.

At the event, attendees will have the chance to see dragon boats up close, with two boats on display at the waterfront center. If the weather and tides allow for it, attendees will also be able to enjoy a ride on the water for a $15 fee. Those interested can sign up in advance at share.google/CfioVv9N5O7Iosm3m. A few limited seats may be available the day of the festival, the release said.

At 4:30 p.m., South County Fire will challenge elected city officials in a dragon boat race. Elected officials will include Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst and Mountlake Terrace Mayor Steve Woodard, as well as city council members from Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Mukilteo.

The festival will feature several cultural performances, including lion dancers, Taiko drummers, a Filipino Elvis impersonator and a Bollywood-style band.

At the waterfront center’s banquet room, the Asian Service Center will show a screening of “Traces of China: Dragon Boats,” a short documentary about how the ancient tradition has grown into a global sport.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a variety of free food that celebrates Asian cuisine, the release said.

The Edmonds-based Asian Service Center is a nonprofit that offers services in English language learning, health access, family support, senior care and youth development for the Asian population in south Snohomish County.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.