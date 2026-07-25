Council reviews amendments to criminal justice sales tax

EVERETT — The Snohomish County Council discussed possible amendments to a criminal justice sales tax it plans to vote on next month.

The council is set to vote on the 0.1% sales tax after a public hearing Aug. 12. If approved, the county would start collecting about $23.8 million annually on Jan. 1.

On Wednesday, council member Megan Dunn proposed the first amendment to the ordinance, which would require a webpage to display an annual report including the tax’s revenues, how it was spent and any money left over. Council member Nate Nehring proposed the second and third amendments.

The second would set aside 15% of that tax’s annual funds for a jail services and law enforcement grant program that cities could apply for. The amendment estimates the grant program would earn about $3.6 million each year, leaving just over $20 million for the county.

“From the perspective of several cities, and I understand and share the concern, the majority of this revenue would be collected within city limits,” Nehring said during the Wednesday meeting. “Then, they would not be seeing the benefits of it toward their law enforcement and/or jail services.”

The third amendment would delay the tax’s collection date to April 1, 2027, so voters could weigh in on the sales tax during a special election on Feb. 9. The nonbinding vote would advise the council.

The county’s special election cost would be between $675,000 and $1.35 million, depending on what other measures are on the ballot in February, said Kara Main-Hester, the county’s chief budget officer, on Wednesday.

Nehring said he understands the challenging budget situation the county is in and some sort of revenue is certainly needed; he hears often from residents how much of a burden taxes are.

“That is something that weighs on my mind as we consider things like this,” Nehring said. “I really feel like there’s a lot more work to be done to really dive in at a more minute level on the expense side of our county budget.”

There is a lack of trust residents have with the county about the budget situation and how tax revenue is spent, he said. The county should start with cuts and then go to the voters to see what they think about raising taxes, Nehring said.

Dunn disagreed.

“We haven’t just talked about cuts. We have underfunded services year after year. Departments have taken cuts year after year,” she said during the meeting. “It’s not just talking a little bit about cuts. They have been the focus of every budget discussion in my seven years here.”

Also, cities use many of the county’s law enforcement, courts and jail services, Dunn said.

“We are the ultimate agency responsible for search and rescue countywide. So, we are the main point of contact. We do all civil function in jurisdiction,” county Sheriff Susanna Johnson said on Wednesday. “For example, if you own a property and there is an eviction, it is the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office that provides those services.”

The county’s SWAT Team, its drug task force, felony court cases, warrants, restraining orders and more are services used by cities, she said.

Dunn said she is concerned about timing if the tax implementation is delayed.

“You’d have to ramp down a number of projects and services,” she said. “Without this revenue source, we’ve heard, a number of layoffs. So, it would be 50 in the Sheriff’s Department, 50 in Corrections. Under our contracts, those layoffs require notice. If we are not able to have this in the budget, then we have to plan a budget that includes those cuts.”

So, delaying a council vote would require a budget that includes layoffs, and then a process to restore positions if the tax passes, Dunn said.

“I think that would dissolve public trust; I think it would impact hiring retention; impact just quality of life around the county,” she said.

A fiscal sustainability task force presented to the council in March and recommended the criminal justice sales tax under a conditional basis.

“[It] is one of the few near-term tools available that can generate meaningful, ongoing revenue at a commensurate scale,” the task force’s report says. “Members noted that while the revenue potential is significant, the tax adds to cost-burdened households.”

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; Bluesky: @btayokay.bsky.social