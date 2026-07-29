Lindsey Stirling, Robin Hood, Present Tense, and more

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MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville. For more information, visit ste-michelle.com.

• August 2, The Australian Pink Floyd Show, 7 p.m.

• August 3, Lindsey Stirling – Duality Untamed Tour, 7 p.m.

• August 4-5, Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul 2026 Tour, 6 p.m.

• August 7, Dark Star Orchestra, 6 p.m.

• August 8, Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken Tour, with Allison Russell, 7 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information, visit apexeverett.com.

• August 1, DEAL: Grateful Dead Tribute, 7 p.m.

• August 8, John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band, 7 p.m.

• August 12, Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys — The Brotherhood Tour, 7 p.m.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• EMI Presents: Open Mic Night, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-10 p.m. Every Wednesday, we’re opening up the El Sid stage to local musicians, songwriters, poets, and performers of all kinds. Whether you’re testing new material, playing for the first time, or just there to listen – this night is about community, creativity and showing up.

• Latin Night Social: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays at El Sid. Get ready for a night of nonstop music, dancing, and vibrant energy! Passion Vibes Latin Events brings you an unforgettable Salsa, Bachata, and Latin Mix Party featuring top DJs, irresistible rhythms, and a welcoming atmosphere for dancers of all levels. Come solo or with friends—hit the floor, feel the music and let the night take over!

Tulalip Resort Casino: Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• July 31, Wicked Garden: Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots, 7 p.m.

• July 31, Harmonious Funk, 9:30 p.m.

• August 7, Stonesy: Tribute to the Rolling Stones, 7 p.m.

• August 7, DJ Trent Von, 9:30 p.m.

Quil Ceda Creek Casino: The Stage, 6221 31st Avenue NE, Tulalip. For more information visit https://www.everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/the-stage/.

• July 31, Prom Date Mixtape — The Ultimate Live 80s Tribute, 8 p.m.

• August 1, The SH80s — Seattle’s Hottest 80s Experience, 8 p.m.

• August 6, Infinity Project: Tribute to Journey, 7 p.m.

• August 7, Arena, 8 p.m.

• August 8, High Voltage, 8 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• August 27, Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: The Trouble with Angels, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Ave. Pub: 905 Madison St., Everett

• August 1, Joe Cook Band 7 p.m.

• August 4, Johnny O & Rick Haugen, 7 p.m.

• August 7, Davanos, 8 p.m.

• August 8, Criminal Squirrell Orchestra, 7 p.m.

• August 11, Barb Henry Kahawai, 7 p.m.

Wheel & House Cafe: 1502 Rucker Ave., Everett

Acoustic Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. every Thursday, free for all ages, featuring a revolving cast of the best musicians from around the PNW in an intimate up close and personal setting.

• Aug. 6, Joe Gabaldon and SnakeBite Blues

• Aug. 13, Cassandra May and James

• Aug. 20, Sutton Bakke and Bowen

• Aug. 27, Barb Henry Kahawia

At Large Brewing and Taproom: 2730 Marine View Drive, Everett

• Aug. 8, Ryan T Higgens Band, 7 p.m.

• Aug. 22, Rick Bowen, 7 p.m.

• Aug. 28, Joe Cook Band, 7 p.m.

Mukilteo Community Orchestra

The Mukilteo Community Orchestra invites the community to attend a free performance by the Rosehill Philharmonic of “Summer Dreams” on Tuesday, August 18th at 7 p.m. at the Rosehill Community Center Outdoor Stage, 304 Lincoln Ave. W, Mukilteo.

Rosehill Philharmonic is the Mukilteo Community Orchestra’s intergenerational orchestra with membership ranging from middle school students to adults and seniors. The concert is the culmination of the group’s summer rehearsal session.

The program includes “Pavane for a Dead Princess” by Maurice Ravel arr. Clark McAlister; “Nocturne” from A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Felix Mendelssohn arr. Richard Meyer; “Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46” by Edward Grieg arr. Chris M. Bernotas; “Themes from “Scheherazade” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arr. Richard Meyer; and “Symphonic Suite” from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, arr. John Whitney.

STAGE & DANCE

Island Shakespeare Festival, 5476 Maxwelton Road, Langley, WA, 98260

Macbeth and Robin Hood of Sherwood Forest: Island Shakespeare Festival (ISF) presents the world premiere of Erin Murray’s Robin Hood of Sherwood Forest and William Shakespeare’s Macbeth in rotation from July 23 through Sept. 6.

All of its 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances are on its beautiful outdoor forest stage in Langley.

Due unforeseen circumstances, ISF has moved its opening weekend from July 17. Both shows now open the same weekend: Robin Hood previews July 23 and Macbeth on July 24, with openings on July 25 and 26.

Enjoy a picnic area, wine and beer garden, concessions, swordfight demonstrations, Shakes and Bakes and more ISF Beyond events, including a solo production of King John, the Improv Shakespearience and more through Labor Day weekend. All shows are pay-what-you-will so bring the whole family! For more info, reservations and the calendar visit islandshakespearefest.org.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett

The 24th Juried Exhibition: Present Tense: May 28 through August 22. Present Tense is the 24th juried exhibition showcasing the depth, range, and innovation happening in contemporary art in the Pacific Northwest. Bringing together diverse artists working across disciplines and media, the exhibition highlights practices that are shaping the landscape of visual arts in our region. The exhibition follows a juried selection process by a panel of arts professionals. We are pleased to announce this year’s jurors are Nancy Loorem Adams, Andrew Vallee, and Christian Waguespack.

The Juried Exhibition is a long Schack tradition that serves to celebrate the confluence of talent in our region, to amplify the artistic perspectives unique to the current moment, and to provide the setting for the public to join the conversation, between artist and viewer, that completes the circuit.

Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds, gallerynorthedmonds.com

Camera and Canvas: Featured Artists Roxanne Marlin and Petra Binder

Gallery North is pleased to present Camera and Canvas, featuring the work of painter Roxanne Marlin and photographer/jewelry artist Petra Binder. The exhibition will be on display from July 1 through July 31 at Gallery North in Edmonds, Washington.

Roxanne Marlin has been creating art since childhood and works in a variety of mediums. Inspired by her artist parents and encouraged by teachers throughout her life, she developed a passion for exploring creativity and expressing the beauty she sees in the world around her. Working in a contemporary impressionistic style, Roxanne uses vibrant colors and expressive brushwork to create paintings filled with energy and optimism. Her goal is to evoke feelings of joy, happiness, and delight in those who view her work.

Petra Binder of Timberline Arts showcases both her striking outdoor photography and her nature-inspired jewelry designs. Drawing inspiration from the natural world, Petra’s work captures the beauty, texture, and wonder of the outdoors. Visual, tactile, and captivating, her photography and handcrafted jewelry invite viewers to experience nature through an artistic lens.

The public is invited to meet the artists at the exhibition’s opening reception on July 11. Visitors can also enjoy the show during the Edmonds Third Thursday Art Walk on July 16.

Gallery North is located at 401 Main Street, Edmonds, and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Art Walk evenings.

Gallery North has been in operation since 1961 as it continues its mission to promote established and emerging local artists in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.

Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds

Eternal Forms: The Sculpture of Everett DuPen, March 20 through Sept. 13

Between Water and Sky: Works on Paper from the Garvey Family Collection, June 17 through Sept. 13

Shadows of a Fleeting World: Pictorial Photography and the Seattle Camera Club, June 17 through Sept. 13

Everett Museum of History, Van Valey House, 2130 Colby Ave., Everett

Dairies: The cow butter story: We welcome visitors to the special exhibit featuring the hardworking farm families that built a thriving dairy industry in Everett. Please stop by and talk with our renowned curator Rebecca Monighan, and enjoy the “Cow Butter Story” through pictures, articles, and distinctive items. You will learn…. well … visit the exhibition and you may even understand more about (clue-teeth!) how this distinctive group of businesses left a lasting mark on local history.

This Van Valey House exhibition runs from July 30 until October 3.

COMEDY

Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information, visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Aug. 1, Teo Gonzalez y Mario Aguilar, 8 p.m.

BOOKS

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Ave. South, Edmonds, www.edmondsbookshop.com

Book signing with local guidebook author Ken Wilcox at Edmonds Bookshop, from 2-4 p.m. August 16. Ken will be signing copies of his brand-new memoir, Boots on Fire: Mountain Adventures of a Restless Duffer. In his book, this lifelong trailster and guidebook author sums up five decades of adventuring across the wildlands of North America. Stories range from whimsical to inspiring, as he covers ground from Alaska to Mexico, across the deserts, into the red rock canyons, and aloft to some of the most beautiful summits of the Cascades, Olympics, Sierras, Rockies and Appalachian Mountains. Amid the storms, bears, rattlesnakes, gravity, thrills, disappointments and the usual hazards of having way too much fun, he reminds us to go lightly and do all we can to save our planet’s ever-shrinking wildlands.

Ken Wilcox is the author of Hiking Snohomish County, Hiking Whatcom County and Hiking Island County, among many other guidebooks. He lives with his wife Kris in Bellingham.