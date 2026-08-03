Edmonds seeks applicants for fiscal sustainability task force

EVERETT — The city of Edmonds opened applications Thursday for its fiscal sustainability task force, a community group that will focus on developing budget recommendations for city officials.

The group will consist of residents, business owners, subject-matter experts and city staff, city spokesperson Natasha Ryan wrote in a press release Thursday. Members will meet regularly to review financial trends, look at budget priorities and bring recommendations to the city council.

“Our city is facing complex fiscal challenges, and community involvement is essential,” Council President Michelle Dotsch said in the release. “This task force will help us engage directly with residents, improve understanding of our budget, and develop thoughtful recommendations that reflect Edmonds’ values.”

In 2023, the city declared a fiscal emergency. Last year, voters rejected a $14.5 million property tax levy lid lift that would have added needed revenue to the city’s general fund. Currently, the city faces a $9 million deficit by the end of 2030 if it doesn’t take any action to increase revenue or reduce expenditures.

In March, consulting firm Baker Tilly presented to the Edmonds City Council about a fiscal sustainability task force it conducted in Mountlake Terrace over the past year. In May, the Mountlake Terrace City Council chose to move forward with several of the task force’s proposed strategies, including internal reductions, development fee increases and a car tab fee increase.

In June, the city signed a $150,000 contract with Baker Tilly and began to move forward in planning and assembling the task force.

The group of between 11 and 15 people will meet in person at least once per month for about six to nine months, according to the city website.

Applications are available on the city website and are open through 5 p.m. Aug. 17. The city will notify chosen applicants by early fall.

Applicants must be an Edmonds resident or own a business in Edmonds. The city also asks that applicants have a demonstrated interest in city finance, relevant professional or lived experience and the ability to attend monthly meetings. The city hopes to include a mix of demographics, including age, housing status, income background, neighborhood and business sectors.

Current elected officials, current city employees or contractors, or relatives or domestic partners of a current elected official or city employee are not eligible to apply.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.