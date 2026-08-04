Three Snohomish County cities cancel National Night Out Tuesday

EVERETT — Three cities across Snohomish County canceled National Night Out events on Tuesday due to poor air quality.

National Night Out is an event where people meet and connect with local law enforcement officers. It’s tonight nationwide.

Marysville, Mill Creek and Lake Stevens canceled their events due to rising wildfire smoke levels, according to social media posts. Marysville and Mill Creek intend to reschedule if possible.

Wildfire smoke has made the air around Marysville and Mill Creek unhealthy for sensitive groups, with an air quality index above 100 on Tuesday, at which children, older adults and people with heart or lung diseases face increased risks.

“It’s gotten unhealthy for kids and seniors and that’s who comes to events,” Marysville spokesperson Lauren Chomiak said in a Tuesday interview.

In Lake Stevens, the air quality already exceeds 150 on the air quality index. At those levels, everyone could experience health effects or breathing irritation. Marsyville and Mill Creek could reach those levels midday Wednesday.

While other National Night Out events remain scheduled in Snohomish County, the Sheriff’s Office posted on social media encouraging everyone to check conditions and consider individual health needs before attending.

Air quality should improve late Wednesday and become less dangerous for sensitive individuals on Thursday.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; Bluesky: @btayokay.bsky.social