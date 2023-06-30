Your 2023 guide to the Fourth of July in Snohomish County

Lulu poses for a picture during the Colors of Freedom Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People watch Thunder on the Bay Fireworks from Legion Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Audri Acosta, 8, and Valentina Acosta, 4, pose for a picture of their watching American flag fairy wings during the Colors of Freedom Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Audri Acosta, 8, and Valentina Acosta, 4, pose for a picture of their watching American flag fairy wings during the Colors of Freedom Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Everett, Wash. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Fairs, parades and firework displays celebrating Independence Day will be held throughout Snohomish County on Monday and Tuesday.

If you’re planning on attending a professional firework display, The Daily Herald’s transportation reporter Ben Watanabe recommends leaving early or late to beat the holiday rush. INRIX’s, a transportation data company based in Kirkland, recommends travel times in general before noon Thursday, before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Friday, before noon Saturday, and before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

For those looking for something closer to home, here’s a list of events hosted in Snohomish County:

Events with firework displays

Arlington

Arlington’s Fourth of July Celebration kicks off with pancake breakfast 7 -11 a.m. at Haller Park, 1100 West Ave, Arlington. The Kiwanis silent auction is 8 a.m. and live auction is 10 a.m. Profits from the auction will go to Dollars for Scholars. At 9 a.m., the Arlington Runners Club hosts the Pedal Paddle Puff Triathlon followed by the Freedom 5k Color Run at 10 a.m., both at Haller Park. The venue is also host to the Stilly Beer and Wine Garden. At American Legion Memorial Park, Lifeway Church hosts a Hometown Carnival from noon to 4 p.m. There’ll be classic carnival activities like balloon animals, face painting and bouncy houses. On Olympic Avenue, the Kiddies Parade starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Grand Parade at 5 p.m. The annual Great Stilly Duck Dash can be viewed at Haller Park at 7 p.m. A city sponsored firework display is 10 p.m. at Quake Park.

Everett

In Everett, there will be a festival to celebrate the holiday at Legion Memorial Park, 145 Alverson Blvd, Everett. The event will have live music, food trucks, a beer garden and the night will end with a firework display over Port Gardner Bay. Festivities start at 3 p.m. and fireworks launch at 10 p.m. Parking is not available at the park, but Everett Transit will provide a free shuttle between Everett Community College and the park.

Funko Field

The Everett AquaSox will host a pre-game picnic July 3 before playing against the Eugene Emeralds. Food service begins at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m. The menu includes burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, fruit salad, chips and apple pie with ice cream. It’s $26 for the game and picnic, $16 for picnic only. The first 1,000 fans there will receive a free patriotic-themed baseball and there will be post-game fireworks at Funko Field, 3900 Broadway, Everett.

Marysville

Food trucks will park along 1st St. from 7-10 p.m. prior to the 10 p.m. fireworks show at Ebey Waterfront Park, 1404 1st St, Marysville.

Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace’s Third of July Celebration at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, starts at 6 p.m. with a DJ, pie eating contests, outdoor games and fireworks 10-10:30 p.m. There is no onsite parking except for those with disabilities. The city encourages attendees to bike, walk, utilize public transit or ride share services.

Snohomish

Franklin Farms is hosting Red, White, & Brews from 3 p.m. to midnight at 7721 Marsh Road, Snohomish. Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward the Wounded Warrior Project. The event includes a beer garden featuring Alphabet Vodka “Capri Funs,” lawn games, food trucks and craft vendors. Seattle-based funk-hop group Marshall Law Band and 80s New Wave tribute cover band from Seattle will perform. A firework show will end the night. Organizers ask attendees to bring their own chairs and blankets. Tickets are $25.

Other events

Bothell – Parade & Pancake breakfast

Festivities kick off with a free pancake breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Park at Bothell Landing, 9919 NE 180 St, Bothell. Next the Northshore Veterans Memorial Car Show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium, 9809 NE 188th St, Bothell. The children’s parade starts 11:15 a.m. at Main St. & 104th Ave NE followed by the main parade at noon.

Edmonds – Parade

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has organized an Independence Day parade since 1907. The children’s parade starts downtown at 11:30 a.m. and the main parade at noon. Food trucks will set up shop along 5th Ave. N from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring jars of peanut butter and jelly for a food drive hosted by Edmonds Food Bank.

Everett – Parade

Downtown Everett will host an hourlong parade with 50 entries featuring local shops, drill or dance groups, marching bands, which starts at 11 a.m.. The procession begins at 25th Street & Colby Avenue. For more information on the full route, visit everett4thofjuly.org.

Lake Stevens – Outdoor games

The Greater Lake Stevens Chamber of Commerce will host “Olde Tyme” outdoor family games from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Cove Park, 1806 Main St, Lake Stevens. Activities include a water balloon toss, corn hole, three legged race, egg and spoon race, Simon Says, watermelon eating contest, Hula Hoop contest and more. The Lake Stevens Rowing Club’s rowing machines will be set up and band Mystery Date will perform from 3-5 p.m. Food vendors will also be there.

Monroe – BBQ

Abode of Kindness Mosque at 23515 Old Owen Road, Monroe, invites the community to a free barbecue with sports and games from noon to 4 p.m. Welcoming remarks are at 1 p.m.

Stanwood – Parade, Games & Costume Contest

The Independence Day Parade in Stanwood starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Josephine Caring Community parking lot. An “old fashioned” ice cream social with strawberries, popsicles, lemonade and coffee will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. All refreshments are free. Children’s games with prizes will be held on the lawn of the Pearson House, 27108 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. Children can enter a costume contest with the following categories: historical, patriotic, or 4th of July. The winners will get award certificates and prize money.

Launching fireworks

County authorities prefer residents attend professional firework shows, but for those who want to set off their own display, they encourage people to obtain the fireworks legally, discharge them sober and in legal parts of the county.

Authorities ask that 911 is only called if there is an immediate threat to life or property. To report the illegal discharge of fireworks, call 425-407-3999.

Where it is illegal to light fireworks: Arlington, Brier, Edmonds, Everett, Gold Bar, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Woodway and unincorporated south Snohomish County.

Where it is legal to light fireworks on July 4: Bothell from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Snohomish from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., unincorporated Snohomish County from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and Granite Falls, Darrington, Stanwood, Sultan, Lake Stevens, Monroe and Index from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Previous Herald coverage of the Fourth of July:

• How do we bridge the gap between the two days of independence: The Fourth of July and Juneteenth?

• At Tulalip’s Boom City, fireworks are a family tradition

• A year ago, they lost their son in a fireworks explosion

• With rivers running high, Arlington-area fire crews see record rescues

• Fireworks contract approved for Everett July 4 display