Two women killed in Mountlake Terrace fire identified

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Lake Village condos on Lakeshore Drive Monday night, July 3, 2023 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Photo provided by South County Fire)

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Firefighters respond to a fire at the Lake Village condos on Lakeshore Drive Monday night, July 3, 2023 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Photo provided by South County Fire)

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Daughter and mother, Audrey (left) and Terry O’Hara, were killed in a fire on Monday night, July 3, 2023 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Photo provided by Gofundme)

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MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — A mother and daughter who were killed in a townhouse fire Monday have been identified.

Around 10:20 p.m., a home in the Lake Village Condominiums in the 22700 block of Lakeview Drive became engulfed in flames, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. Fifty firefighters arrived at the scene, with one suffering a minor heat exertion injury.

The fire displaced six residents, Hynes said. Support 7 and Red Cross are providing aid to the individuals. The cost in damages is unclear.

Firefighters found mother and daughter Audrey O’Hara, 85, and Terry O’Hara, 63, deceased inside their home, according to the county’s medical examiner’s office. The cause of death for the two was fire-related injuries.

Audrey and Terry O’Hara are survived by their daughter and sister Pam O’Hara, who lived in the home for 22 years, according to an online fundraiser raising money for Pam. The fundraiser brought in over $31,000 in three days.

Audrey was a child caretaker and ran a daycare out of their home, according to a KING 5 article.

Both Audrey and Terry shared the same birthday on April 17, the article noted.

“The loss of Audrey and Terry, taken so suddenly and tragically, has added immeasurable grief to (Pam) already heavy burden, ” the online fundraiser said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, as of Friday.

Maya Tizon: 425-339-3434; maya.tizon@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @mayatizon.