Everett offers free shuttle between downtown, waterfront

An Everett Transit Route 6 bus arrives Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the 13th Street stop near the Port of Everett in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / Herald file)

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EVERETT — From July 13 to Aug. 31, Everett Transit’s “Wheels to the Waterfront” program allows residents and visitors to catch a free shuttle between the marina and downtown.

Shuttle service begins at 6 p.m. at Everett Station on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Shuttle service ends at 9:42 p.m. on Thursdays, 11:27 p.m. on Fridays and 10:22 p.m. on Saturdays.

The service began last year. It’s basically Route 6, which runs between Everett Station and 13th Street at West Marine View Drive. But instead of stopping at the Providence campus on Pacific Avenue, this route stops at the intersection of Hewitt and Wetmore avenues.

Passengers can dine and shop at the waterfront, where restaurants like Sound2Summit and Woods Coffee have opened this summer. They can also attend one of Everett’s waterfront events, like Music at the Marina (Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m.) or Sail-In Cinema at Boxcar Park (Friday evenings).

The route also connects the marina’s 2,300 boat slips with restaurants and shops downtown. It’s within reach of the Courtyard by Marriott, Delta Hotels by Marriott, the Hampton Inn, the Inn at Port Gardner and Hotel Indigo.

Riders age 18 and under have been able to ride Everett Transit for free since July 1 of last year.

Last year, the Port of Everett cleaned up Norton Terminal. The port has announced plans to turn the once-industrial port into a mixed-use development, boasting $1 billion in public and private investment.

Surya Hendry: 425-339-3104; surya.hendry@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @suryahendryy.