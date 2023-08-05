Deck collapse at Camp Killoqua in Stanwood sends 8 to hospital

Swipe or click to see more

Eight were injured Friday night after a deck collapsed at Camp Killoqua in Stanwood, Washington. (Photo provided by Marysville Fire District)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

STANWOOD — A deck collapsed Friday night with around 25 people standing on it at Camp Killoqua, a youth camp near Stanwood.

First responders took eight people to the hospital, including a woman in her 20s who suffered a serious leg injury. The people on the deck are “all believed to be camp staff members,” according to the Marysville fire department.

In a social media post, the camp said “no children were onsite” during the accident.

People on the scene called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. Multiple people were trapped under the deck after it collapsed and others were holding it up to help them when firefighters got there.

Ambulances could only travel down one road at the camp, creating an additional difficulty for first responders.

Fire crews called for emergency responders from other districts to help “due to the severity of this incident and the number of resources needed,” the Marysville Fire District wrote in a statement.

Camp Killoqua has canceled the overnight camp scheduled for the coming week, writing on social media that the dining hall, kitchen and lodge porch are unusuable until the deck is fixed.