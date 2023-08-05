Youngest Old Cat Lady booth at cat con honors Everett’s Ashley Morrison

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Youngest Old Cat Lady stickers, keychains and other items will be available at Seattle’s Sea-Meow Convention as a fundraiser in honor of Ashley Morrison, 31. (Photo provided by Cindi Morrison)

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Ashley Morrison and her mother Cindi Morrison. (Photo provided by Cindi Morrison)

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EVERETT — For Cindi Morrison, it’s a way to carry on her daughter’s missions.

She will have a Youngest Old Cat Lady booth at next weekend’s Sea-Meow Convention in Seattle in honor of her daughter, Ashley Morrison, who died April 6.

Ashley, 31, formed a community of hundreds of thousands of followers on her @youngestoldcatlady social media platform about cats and mental illness.

She founded the nonprofit Ashley’s Kitten Academy to financially assist others to foster felines and the trap-neuter-release of feral cats. She spoke at cat conventions about her struggles with mental health and how fostering helped her through it.

Since her death, there has been an outpouring of support from people locally and around the world, sharing how Ashley impacted their lives.

Key chains, stickers, magnets and other Ashley “cat lady” merchandise will be available at the Seattle cat convention, which is back this year after a three-year pandemic break.

“We will be honoring Ashley’s life and also selling her products to raise funds for Ashley’s Kitten Academy,” Morrison said. “It makes me feel like I am still working alongside her. Like she is still here.”

The cat con is Aug. 12 and 13 at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall. It’s a weekend of all things cats. And you can bring your cat.

Cats must be inside a carrier, pet backpack, pet stroller, or wearing a harness and leash. Kids can roam free.

Activities include cat cosplay, cat bingo, kitten cuddle booth, cat face painting and cat henna.

There will even be a cat calling contest.

Featured acts are by musician Moshow, a cat rapper, and “Cool Cats in Town,” a dance performance.

Over 80 vendors will sell cat-related products such as apparel, toys, accessories and food.

Admission to the cat convention is free to ages 5 and younger. Ticket buyers can direct 20% of sale proceeds to Ashley’s Kitten Academy or another organization.

More at seameowconvention.com.

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.