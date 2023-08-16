Lynnwood celebrates nearly $50 million project on 196th Street

People walk near the 196th and 44th Ave West intersection in Lynnwood, Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the 196th Street SW Improvement Project near the 196th and 44th Ave West intersection in Lynnwood, Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

People involved with the project raise their hands during a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the 196th Street SW Improvement Project near the 196th and 44th Ave West intersection in Lynnwood, Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the 196th Street SW Improvement Project near the 196th and 44th Ave West intersection in Lynnwood, Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, second from right, and Rep. Rick Larsen, right, cut a ribbon during a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the 196th Street SW Improvement Project near the 196th and 44th Ave West intersection in Lynnwood, Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

LYNNWOOD — A nearly $50 million 1-mile stretch of road now runs through Lynnwood.

On Tuesday, local and federal officials cut the ribbon on the 196th Street SW project that essentially widened the road and updated water, power and other infrastructure to make building in the area more appealing to developers. The stretch of rebuilt road sees 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles daily.

The updates are part of Lynnwood’s broader goals to turn the area into a hub for housing and businesses as part of its City Center project. Lynnwood’s future light rail station will sit just south of 196th Street. Projections say Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link could have around 47,000 riders by 2026.

Mayor Christine Frizzell said it’s a big change from the road she grew up knowing.

“One-ninety-sixth is a conduit that links and connects our city’s economic centers and will continue to serve as a hub for Lynnwood and our region as we grow and expand in the coming years,” she said Tuesday.

Beginning in 2020, construction on the road caused snarling backups. Work finished this year. There are now seven lanes of traffic, up from the previous five. Two lanes are reserved for buses and making right turns on each side of the road.

Drivers will have four lanes to drive in. The road was widened up to 30 feet in some places, along with other improvements, like larger sidewalks and a planted roadway median.

City officials were excited about the center median they hope will prevent serious crashes and add some greenery in contrast with the asphalt. Drivers will also find they can no longer turn left across several lanes of traffic, which was also planned with the goal of reducing crashes.

Drivers will have to make a U-turn to get to businesses on the other side of the road.

The project was funded with local, state and federal funds. About $20 million came from the city, another $17 million from state grants and $9 million from federal dollars.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, pushed for the federal money as the lead Democrat on the House Transportation Committee.

“I’m focused on long-term federal investment that creates more jobs and builds a cleaner, greener, safer and more accessible transportation system and we’re not done,” Larsen said. “Every day, not just today, but every day is infrastructure day in Lynnwood.”

The improved road is expected to open up the area to further development. In 2019, the expectation was that 15,000 more jobs could be created by improving the street. An expensive part of the project was the Snohomish County Public Utility District burying electrical lines under the road. Sewer and water lines were replaced.

“When these properties redevelop and they go up to six, 10 stories, this will already all be in the ground waiting for them,” City Engineer David Mach said. “They will just tie into these connection points instead of having to upgrade up and down the road.”

To perform the work, the city also had to obtain easements up and down 196th Street. This included the city using eminent domain to obtain some of the property needed. Acquisitions ranged from 5 feet to up to 15 feet.

Planning for the project began around 2005, said Mach, with Tuesday representing the beginning of a new chapter for Lynnwood.

“You cannot have a big league economy with little league infrastructure,” Larsen said. “These investments are critical.”

Jordan Hansen: 425-339-3046; jordan.hansen@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jordyhansen.