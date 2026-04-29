Fire, propane tank explosion destroys trailer at campground near Lake Stevens

Firefighters responded to a travel trailer engulfed in flames at a campground near Lake Stevens on the morning of Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Snohomish Regional Fire Rescue)

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A fire and propane tank explosion left a travel trailer in total ruins at a campground near Lake Stevens on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Snohomish Regional Fire Rescue)

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EVERETT — A fire and a propane tank explosion destroyed a trailer Tuesday at a campground near Lake Stevens.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames at Lake Connor Park, according to a social media post.

A propane tank reportedly exploded as firefighters were on the way to the scene and two 30-pound tanks were venting flames when crews arrived at the campground off 28th Street Northeast outside of Lake Stevens, the department said.

The fire extended to nearby trees and heat from the flames destroyed a golf cart parked 20 feet away, but no one was hurt before first responders extinguished the fire, the social media post said.

Firefighters with the Marysville Fire District assisted in the response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com