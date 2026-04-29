Mill Creek moves forward in possible assumption of Penny Creek Natural Area

Bill Derry speaks in support of of the city acquiring the Penny Creek Natural Area during a Mill Creek City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Mill Creek, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Mill Creek City Council listens while Bill Derry, president of the Pilchuck Audubon Society, speaks during a meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Mill Creek, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Allen Gibbs, a Mill Creek resident and former Pilchuck Audubon Society Conservation Chair, speaks during a Mill Creek City Council meeting in favor of the city acquiring the Penny Creek Natural Area on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Mill Creek, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Mill Creek City Council narrowly voted Tuesday to take a step forward in assuming ownership of a large natural area in the city.

Over the past year, a community group has been advocating for Mill Creek to acquire the Penny Creek Natural Area, a 60-acre wetland off of 35th Avenue Southeast.

The property is currently owned by a neighboring apartment complex, The Farm by Vintage. In exchange for a reduced wetland buffer, The Farm by Vintage bought the property in 2019, pledging to maintain the area and keep it open for the public.

The agreement stated that five years after all parts of the project were approved — or November 2025 — the city could take ownership of the property at no cost. The agreement also stated that The Farm by Vintage could disallow public access if the city doesn’t take ownership after five years.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved a motion allowing city staff to execute an agreement with The Farm by Vintage to assume ownership. The agreement will come to the council for final approval in the summer, Public Works Director Mike Todd said. The agreement would have the city officially assume ownership of Penny Creek in January 2027, Todd said.

The motion passed by a vote of 4-2-1. Council members Connie Allison and Vince Cavaleri voted against the motion, citing a lack of details on how much it would cost to maintain the property. Council member John Steckler abstained from the vote, saying he ideally supports assuming Penny Creek but needed more information to cast an affirmative vote.

Todd estimated $25,000 in annual maintenance costs, but said he was waiting on a more concrete estimate from the city’s new landscape contractor. He also estimated about $50,000 in startup costs, including cleanup and buying a small boat to retrieve objects from the water. The city should have a better understanding of costs as it goes through the agreement process with the developer, Todd said.

“I like the idea, generally,” Cavaleri said. “I just want to know what we’re paying. The $25,000 number is just — I think we’re kind of winging it.”

Some council members expressed concern that the city would lose property tax revenue if it assumed ownership of Penny Creek. Currently, The Farm by Vintage pays about $28,000 in property taxes to the city, mostly for stormwater.

“There’s a whole lot of financial unknowns from my perspective, and I’m torn because I want that piece of property, but I feel like even voting yes on the (memorandum of understanding) I’m not taking into consideration everybody else in the city that can’t handle another tax increase, and I don’t know if this will amount to that or not,” Allison said.

The majority of the council — Mayor Stephanie Vignal, Mayor Pro Tem Melissa Duque, council member Tannis Golebiewski and council member Sean Paddock — supported starting the agreement process to gather more information and move forward.

“It’s rare to have an opportunity like this, and there are dozens and dozens of big cities around us that are just concrete jungles, and we have an opportunity to have a little oasis in the middle of that, that per foot, per acre, is not a lot of maintenance and is a lot of joy,” Paddock said. “We quibble about a lot of nickels and dimes here, and then when there’s an opportunity to do something big, get back to the nickels and dimes, and I think that would be a real shame for our children.”

Bill Derry, president of the Pilchuck Audubon Society, said at public comment that over 140 bird species have been reported at Penny Creek. More than 128 people have submitted checklists from Penny Creek to the national eBird database, he said.

“The Penny Creek Natural Area is truly special and appreciated by a large number of people,” Derry said. “Continuing public access and protecting the natural habitat is imperative. Over time, this site will come to be more appreciated as our region’s population continues to grow and we lose more habitat and open space to housing.”

Allen Gibbs, former Pilchuck Audubon Society Conservation Chair, said he was inspired to move to Mill Creek in 1995 because of the open space and the city’s retention of native vegetation and wetlands.

“Green space is disappearing, and so acquisition of the Penny Creek Natural Area within the expanded city limits is a very positive proposal,” Gibbs said. “Ownership of the PCNA, with its significant wetlands, will protect the valuable natural space that enhances the quality of life for all Mill Creek residents and strengthens Mill Creek’s appeal for future families and visitors.”

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.