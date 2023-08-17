Training mortar found at Lynnwood Goodwill, store evacuated

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LYNNWOOD — A bomb squad identified a “suspicious device” in a donation box at a Goodwill north of Lynnwood as a training mortar Thursday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The store at 710 164th St. SW was evacuated out of an abundance of caution around 2 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.

Bomb techs worked with the Navy to identify the object as a training mortar, a portable, muzzle-loaded weapon that launches explosives, O’Keefe said. The training tool was found in a donation box along with other items.

The mortar has “the most power and range of any weapon in an infantry unit,” according to the U.S. Army website.

At about 4 p.m., deputies cleared the scene. Goodwill resumed business as usual.