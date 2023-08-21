Police: 1 dead in Lake Stevens collision
Published 12:21 pm Monday, August 21, 2023
LAKE STEVENS — Police suspect intoxication played a role in a fatal collision Sunday night that left one woman dead.
Around 9:05 p.m., a northbound car in the 1110 block of Vernon Road crossed the center line into the southbound lane, colliding with a pickup truck, according to the Lake Stevens Police Department.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. A statement from police did not say which car she was in, and a police spokesperson did not respond to a Herald reporter’s phone calls.
A man and another woman were also taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Criminal charges were “pending,” investigators say. It remained an active investigation Monday.