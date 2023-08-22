Police: 2 neighbors dead after shooting in north Everett

An Everett police officer stands across the street from a home surrounded by crime scene tape along Baker Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Neighbors gather along 23rd Street next to the scene of shooting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett police speak with a woman seated on a curb along 23rd Street on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett police officers survey the scene in front of homes on the 2300 block of Virgina Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett police officers stand in the alley between Virgina Avenue and Baker Avenue next to a body covered in a sheet on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Two neighbors were dead following gunfire at a home in north Everett, police said.

Somebody fired shots around 4:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Virginia Avenue, east of Broadway in the Riverside neighborhood, Everett officer Ora Hamel said.

Police arrived to find one man, 40, deceased in an alley between Baker and Virginia avenues. Officers also went into a home “to conduct a welfare check on anyone inside” and found a 54-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds, according to a press release from Everett police sent Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said the two men were “friends and neighbors” who lived across the alley from each other. They were inside the home when they had some sort of fight, and “a gun was fired, resulting in the death of both men,” police wrote.

Witnesses reported seeing an ambulance crew go into a pale green house on Baker, then quickly leave. Witnesses heard police talking over a megaphone, telling a man to come out of that house. By 5:30 p.m., the scene had calmed down and police had blocked off much of the neighborhood, with crime scene tape obstructing the path to the front door of the green home.

Neighbors watched police from behind yellow caution tape.

Detectives were still investigating Wednesday.

“There is no evidence to suggest any outstanding suspects at this time,” police reported around 3:30 p.m.

At least a dozen officers had responded to the scene.

Officials did not release information about who was believed to have opened fire, whether a gun was recovered from the scene, how they established that no shooter was at large — or whether one of the men was suspected of killing the other.

Maya Tizon: 425-339-3434; maya.tizon@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @mayatizon.