GALLERY: Glacier Peak fends off Snohomish in rivalry clash
Published 1:30 am Monday, September 4, 2023
SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies remained perfect in the Dick Armstrong Cup at 12-0 with a 20-13 win, but only just as the Panthers mounted a furious last-minute comeback that came up just short.
Chrisvin Bonshe scored the second of his two rushing touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter to give Glacier Peak a seemingly safe 20-7 lead.
However, the Panthers gave themselves a chance when Mason Surdi pulled down a desperation fourth-down pass from David Hammer and scored to make it 20-13 with 1 minute, 55 seconds remaining. Snohomish’s Zayah Nelson then recovered the ensuing onside kick, and the Panthers drove to the Glacier Peak 21-yard line. However, a fourth-and-five pass fell incomplete as the Grizzlies held on.
Mariner High School transfer Isaiah Cuellar rushed for the other touchdown for Glacier Peak.
Brody Strandt ran for Snohomish’s other TD.
See below for a photo gallery from the game