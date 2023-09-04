GALLERY: Glacier Peak fends off Snohomish in rivalry clash

A JROTC Cadet member of the Color Guard stands next to the U.S. flag during the presentation of the colors at the beginning of a game between Glacier Peak and Snohomish on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Snohomish marching band members await the arrival of their football team at halftime of a game against Glacier Peak on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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The Glacier Peak marching band percussion section performs at halftime while waiting for their football team to emerge from the locker room during a game against Snohomish on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Snohomish’s Zayah Nelson (31) comes up with the ball after an onside kick during a game against Glacier Peak on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Snohomish’s Mason Surdi (3) pulls down a late touchdown pass while covered by two Glacier Peak defenders during a game on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Glacier Peak players Chrisvin Bonshe (1) and Bradley Perman (8) close in on Snohomish’s Parker Jackson (6) during a game on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Snohomish head coach Joey Hammer talks to his players during a timeout in a game against Glacier Peak on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Glacier Peak’s Isaiah Cuellar (9) makes a run as a Snohomish’s Taylor Arreola (18) pursues him during a game on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Glacier Peak’s Jake Reid (76), Jake McManus (55) and Adam Loum (18) team up to bring down Snohomish’s Brody Strandt (9) during a game on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Snohomish’s Brody Strandt (9) carries the ball during a game against Glacier Peak on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Snohomish’s Parker Jackson (6) makes a long run down the sideline during a game against Glacier Peak on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Glacier Peak’s Lucas Entler (3) tries to avoid stepping out of bounds as Snohomish’s Owen Ferrell (59) pursues him during a game on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Glacier Peak quarterback Lucas Entler (3) rolls out to pass during a game against Snohomish on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Snohomish’s Lucas Bosa (82) reaches up to make a catch during a game against Glacier Peak on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Glacier Peak’s Connor Aney runs with the ball following an interception during a game against Snohomish on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Snohomish quarterback David Hammer (7) passes the ball during a game against Glacier Peak on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Snohomish quarterback David Hammer (7) hands the ball to running back Brody Strandt (9) during a game against Glacier Peak on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Glacier Peak’s Isaiah Cuellar (9) is wrapped up by Snohomish’s Andrew Seamons (23) during a game on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Snohomish players gang up to tackle Glacier Peak’s Chrisvin Bonshe during a game on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Curt Marsh, 1976 High School All-American football player for the Snohomish state championship football team, flips the game coin before a game between Snohomish and Glacier Peak on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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Glacier Peak’s Chrisvin Bonshe (1) slips past the defense during a game against Snohomish on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

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SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies remained perfect in the Dick Armstrong Cup at 12-0 with a 20-13 win, but only just as the Panthers mounted a furious last-minute comeback that came up just short.

Chrisvin Bonshe scored the second of his two rushing touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter to give Glacier Peak a seemingly safe 20-7 lead.

However, the Panthers gave themselves a chance when Mason Surdi pulled down a desperation fourth-down pass from David Hammer and scored to make it 20-13 with 1 minute, 55 seconds remaining. Snohomish’s Zayah Nelson then recovered the ensuing onside kick, and the Panthers drove to the Glacier Peak 21-yard line. However, a fourth-and-five pass fell incomplete as the Grizzlies held on.

Mariner High School transfer Isaiah Cuellar rushed for the other touchdown for Glacier Peak.

Brody Strandt ran for Snohomish’s other TD.

See below for a photo gallery from the game