‘Community in the classroom’: Everett kicks off school year

A parent walks their children to class at Whittier Elementary on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A parent says goodbye to their child before the start of school at Whittier Elementary on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A child hugs their parent before leaving to start their first day of school at Whittier Elementary on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Whittier Elementary para-educator Ian Strum high-fives students as they walk to their first day of school at Whittier Elementary on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Parents walk with their children to Whittier Elementary on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Ray Stonehocker hugs his daughter Kinley before she leaves to start her first day for fourth grade at Whittier Elementary on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — On a sunny Wednesday morning, teachers and paraeducators at Whittier Elementary lined up by the school’s front doors, eagerly awaiting their chance to greet their incoming students.

“It’s just good to see faces back and halls filled,” Assistant Principal Eric Jennings said. “It’s always good to see teachers do what they do best.”

Kids slowly began filing in with their fresh new backpacks, lunchboxes and hairdos. Teachers gave out hugs and high-fives as they walked underneath a Disney-themed sign above the door: “Have a Magical Day.”

To get ready for the 2023-24 school year, Everett Public Schools hired 52 new employees who were able to earn their teaching certificate at state universities.

Tony Wentworth welcomed a larger-than-usual cohort of new educators at Whittier. The north Everett school’s principal said this is the highest turnover he has seen in his 11 years, partly due to an increase in teacher retirements.

In February, the board of Everett Public Schools approved a blueprint that would slash up to 140 jobs in the district to satisfy a nearly $28 million deficit.

At another entrance to Whittier, parents hugged their kids goodbye as they lined up by grade on the playground. Students, from kindergarten to fifth grade, filled the asphalt basketball court with laughter and excitement as their teachers took the first attendance of the year.

“We have great support,” second-year Whittier teacher Suzie Lavis said. “The staff is so positive, and we have a wonderful class.”

While elementary students learn the foundations of reading, writing and math, Whittier educators are also focused on teaching beginning social skills to carry into the real world.

“It’s a community in the classroom,” Wentworth said. “Each small one is interconnected with each other that creates a school culture. At the core of it, learning is the most important, but there are so many other things that support making sure it’s a meaningful experience.”

Students around the county also started class Wednesday in these districts:

• Edmonds School District

• Granite Falls School District

• Index School District

• Lake Stevens School District

• Monroe School District

• Mukilteo School District

• Northshore School District

• Snohomish School District

• Stanwood-Camano School District

• Sultan School District

Classes in the Darrington School District start next week, on Sept. 12. Lakewood School District opened doors Tuesday. And the Marysville and Arlington school districts began classes last month.

Maya Tizon: 425-339-3434; maya.tizon@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @mayatizon.