Prep volleyball season preview: Teams and players to watch

With the new high school volleyball season back in full swing, here’s a look at some of the top local players and teams to watch this fall:

TEAMS TO WATCH

Lake Stevens

The Vikings are coming off their sixth regular season Wesco 4A league title in as many years and a state runner-up finish to North Creek, capping the season with an 18-4 record. Lake Stevens’ returning corps group is primed to continue its postseason success, despite graduating The Herald’s All-Area Player of the Year in Bella Christensen, along with all-leaguers Hayli Tri and Peri Hoshock. Senior Alyss Kelly, a Kansas State commit, was an all-state honorable mention last fall, boasting per-set numbers of 3.4 digs, 1.6 assists and 0.3 aces while being ranked as the No. 1 libero in the state by PrepDig. Returning senior setter Katelyn Eichert, who was a first-team all-league pick, comes back after nailing down the school’s single-season assist record with 917 as a junior. Sophomore and star outside hitter Laura Eichert, who is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in her class by PrepDig, will look to build off an impressive freshman season that saw her gain second-team all-state status, putting up 3.5 kills per set on a .253 hitting average. As a year-in, year-out league powerhouse, the Vikings again figure to be the favorite in Wesco 4A and were ranked No. 2 in the initial volleyball coaches poll this season.

Arlington

The Eagles were a game away from their second straight state berth last season after claiming sixth in the Class 3A tournament in 2021. Arlington finished the season with a 12-9 overall mark, going 10-5 in league before getting bounced in three sets in a District 1 loser-out game against Monroe. Arlington graduated first-team all-league libero Chloe Lewis but welcomed back junior outside hitter Melissa Hadley, a first-team all-league pick as a sophomore who averaged 2.3 kills and 2.1 digs per set. During the Eagles’ 2-2 start to the regular season, she has put up 3.5 kills per match. Arlington came in tied for seventh place in the latest Class 3A coaches poll and faces a fairly open pathway to one of the top spots in the Wesco 3A/2A league.

Lynnwood

The Royals have one of the top returning senior groups in the area after coming off a historic season for the program. Lynnwood reached the state tournament for the first time since 2003, going 17-7 with a 12-3 league record last fall as they fought past Oak Harbor in a five-set, loser-out match before sweeping Monroe to secure a trip to state. The balanced senior trio of Paige Gessey, Hannah Johnson and Charlie Thomas all had breakout junior seasons. The Royals have started the new year 4-0 with wins over Jackson and Monroe. The group tied for third in the initial Week 1 coaches poll. Johnson, a middle blocker, posted 2.75 kills and 1.15 blocks per set last season, earning second-team All-Area and first-team all-league nods, along with fellow first-team choice Gessey.

Archbishop Murphy

After coming in as the third seed last fall at the 2A District 1 tournament, the Wildcats came one win shy of punching their first ticket to state since 2016 for the second straight year, dropping back-to-back five-set matches to Burlington-Edison and Sedro-Woolley. Archbishop Murphy finished the year 14-5 with a 13-2 mark in league play. The Wildcats still figure to be one of the more competitive squads in the Wesco 3A/2A division, coming in 10th in the initial Week 1 coaches poll. They return senior and first-team all-league libero Lauren Fogliani and junior outside hitter Tatum Gill, who drew second-team all-league honors.

Glacier Peak

The Grizzlies have started the 2023 season on the right note after finishing in the middle of the Wesco 4A pack last fall. The Grizzlies came up short at districts in 2022 after compiling a 5-3 league record (8-11 overall) but find themselves with a slew of returning young talent. Outside of the graduated Addison Galbraith, GP returned four all-league nominees from last season, three of whom are juniors. Junior outside hitter Ava Nowak, who posted a team-high 2.3 kills per set in 2022, has been on a tear to start the year with 56 kills over the Grizzlies’ first four matches. Junior setter Lucy Cornelius was also a first-team selection, while senior Chloe Wiersma and junior Tessa Mossburg each made second-team all-league.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Laura Eichert, soph., OH, Lake Stevens

Eichert earned a second-team all-state selection as a freshman last fall, contributing 3.5 kills per set with a .253 hitting percentage. She added 1.9 digs, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 assists. Eichert helped the Vikings garner their sixth straight Wesco 4A league title and a runner-up finish at state with an 18-4 overall record, including an untarnished 8-0 in league play. She is ranked as the No. 1 player in her class by PrepDig.

Katelyn Eichert, sr., S Lake Stevens

Eichert broke a school single-season record with 917 assists as a junior. She was a second-team All-Area and first-team all-league performer, recording 8.9 assists, 1.9 digs and 0.5 kills per set as Lake Stevens notched its sixth consecutive Wesco 4A championship and placed second at state. She is the No. 4 ranked setter in the state, according to PrepDig.

Hannah Johnson, sr., MB, Lynnwood

Johnson averaged 2.75 kills and 1.15 blocks per set last season as a junior and earned second-team All-Area and first-team all-league honors. She helped Lynnwood to its first state tournament appearance since 2003 as the Royals placed ninth, compiling a 17-7 overall record while going 12-3 in Wesco 3A/2A play.

Kelsey Nichols, jr., OH, Snohomish

Nichols is the lone returning all-league pick for the Panthers this fall. She was a second-team all-league choice in 2022, helping Snohomish to a league-best 18-3 record while going 15-0 in Wesco 3A/2A as the Panthers claimed a District 1 championship and their fifth straight state berth.

Addison Eastwood, jr., S/OPP, Jackson

Eastwood compiled per-set averages of 2.8 kills, 3.8 assists, 2.0 digs and 0.7 aces last fall. She had a .251 hitting percentage, earning a second-team All-Area nod. She helped Jackson reach the Class 4A state tournament for a second consecutive year.

Melissa Hadley, jr., OH, Arlington

Hadley offered 2.3 kills and 2.1 digs per set last season, garnering a first-team all-league spot as a sophomore. She helped lead the Eagles to a 12-9 overall record and 10-5 in Wesco 3A/2A play.

Alyss Kelly, sr., L, Lake Stevens

Kelly was an all-state honorable mention last season, posting 3.4 digs, 1.6 assists and 0.3 aces per set. She was also a second-team All-Area pick. The Kansas State commit is the No. 1 ranked libero in the state according to PrepDig and helped the Vikings to a runner-up finish at the Class 4A state tournament and an 18-3 overall record.

Ava Nowak, jr., OH, Glacier Peak

Nowak turned in 2.3 kills and 2.1 digs per set last fall. She earned a second-team all-league nod in 2022 and collected 56 kills in four games so far this season, averaging 3.7 kills per set.

Paige Gessey, sr., OH, Lynnwood

Gessey averaged 3.02 kills per set last fall, adding 2.3 digs, 0.45 blocks and 0.7 assists for the Royals. The first-team all-league selection helped boost Lynnwood to its first state tournament berth since 2003. The Royals finished 17-7 overall and placed ninth in the Class 3A state bracket.