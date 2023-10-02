Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 25-30

Arlington’s Melissa Hadley spikes the ball during a game against Arlington on Sept. 19 in Arlington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Sept. 25-30. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Melissa Hadley | Arlington | Volleyball

Hadley, a junior, posted 19 kills, 22 digs and two aces in the Eagles’ 3-1 victory over rival Stanwood on Sept. 19. She also had 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces in Arlington’s 3-1 win over Everett on Sept. 21. She won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Sept. 18-24 by claiming 1,082 of 2,721 votes.

This week’s nominees

Danica Avalos | Snohomish | Girls Soccer

Avalos, a freshman, notched a brace for the Panthers in their 3-0 victory over Cascade on Sept. 26.

Otto Erhart | Shorewood | Boys Cross Country

Erhart, a junior, was the top local finisher in Class 3A-4A portion of the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course on Sept. 30. He placed sixth and finished the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 46.7 seconds.

Addison Farman | Glacier Peak | Girls Swim & Dive

Farman, a junior, posted a score of 264.3 points to win the diving portion of a three-team meet with Snohomish and Archbishop Murphy on Sept. 26.

Lauren Fogliani | Archbishop Murphy | Volleyball

Fogliani, a senior, piled up 61 digs over two matches during a 2-0 week for the Wildcats. She had 34 digs in a four-set victory over Edmonds-Woodway on Sept. 25 and 27 digs, three assists and two aces in a four-set win over Mountlake Terrace on Sept. 27.

Brooke Henkin | Arlington | Girls Cross Country

Henkin, a junior, was the top local finisher in the Class 3A-4A portion of the annual Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course on Sept. 30. She placed 21st and finished the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 49.8 seconds.

Kaden LaPlaunt | Granite Falls | Football

LaPlaunt, a senior, accounted for all four of his team’s touchdowns as the Tigers topped rival Sultan, 31-21, in the Black and Blue Bowl on Sept. 29. He completed 12 for 23 passes for 157 yards and three scores, and added 33 yards and on TD on the ground.

Wesley Mueller and Leyton Brunni | Everett | Boys Tennis

Mueller and Brunni, both seniors, came back after dropping the first set for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles as the Seagulls edged Stanwood 4-3 on Sept. 29.

Bubba Palacol | Marysville Getchell | Football

Palacol, a junior, threw two touchdown passes, including a 4-yard score to brother Mariano to set up the game-winning extra point in the fourth quarter, as the Chargers outlasted Mount Vernon, 28-27, on Sept. 29.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by Sunday.