4 games to watch in Week 6 of the prep football season

Cedarcrest players participate in the tug-of-war during the Lakewood 7on7 passing tournament and lineman challenge on July 29 at Lakewood High School in Arlington. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Arlington’s Leyton Martin points to direct one of his teammates during the game against Stanwood on Sept. 29 in Stanwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

This week’s slate of high school football games features the potential crowning of a league champion, a classic rivalry bout and a top-10 showdown of Class 4A teams.

Here’s a look at four games to watch in Week 6:

MARYSVILLE PILCHUCK AT 3A NO. 4 ARLINGTON

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Arlington H.S.

Radio: 1380 AM KRKO

The skinny: Unbeaten Arlington takes on Marysville Pilchuck with a chance to clinch the Wesco 3A North championship. A Marysville Pilchuck victory could set up a three-way tie in the loss column in league play between Arlington, Marysville Pilchuck and Ferndale. Arlington won 44-23 last season.

Marysville Pilchuck: 4-1 overall, 3-1 Wesco 3A North; beat Edmonds-Woodway 40-14, beat Stanwood 36-7, beat Marysville Getchell 28-6, beat Oak Harbor 21-12, loss to 3A No. 10 Ferndale 47-28

About the Tomahawks: After mostly rolling through its first four weeks, Marysville Pilchuck’s unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of defending league champion Ferndale last Friday. The loss dropped the Tomahawks from the Associated Press media poll’s 3A top 10 and ended their clear path to an outright Wesco 3A North championship. Junior running back Joseph Davis is coming off a season-high 225 rushing yards and three TDs against Ferndale. He’s paced the backfield with 591 rushing yards and eight TDs, while senior Kenai Sinaphet has added 406 rushing yards and four TDs. Senior quarterback Luke Shoemaker has completed 64.1% of his passes for 902 yards, seven TDs and one interception. His top target is sophomore Marcus Gaffney, who’s hauled in 20 receptions for 325 yards and two TDs. Sophomore Dominik Kendrick has chipped in three receiving scores and a TD in the return game. Leading tackler Sinaphet sports a team-high eight tackles for loss. Sophomores Khian Mallang and Tayden Webster share the lead with 2.5 sacks apiece.

Arlington: 5-0 overall, 4-0 Wesco 3A North; beat Kamiak 46-8, beat Marysville Getchell 42-7, beat Mount Vernon 52-14, beat 3A No. 10 Ferndale 46-14, beat Stanwood 42-7

About the Eagles: Arlington just keeps winning, and winning big at that. The Eagles continued their run of scoring at least six TDs and allowing two or fewer last week against rival Stanwood, which the team has done in all five of its victories. Through five games, Arlington is outscoring opponents by an average of 35.6 points. It’s resulted in the squad soaring up to No. 4 in 3A in the latest AP media poll. Junior quarterback Leyton Martin has amassed 1,310 yards, 16 TDs and two interceptions on an efficient 72.7% completion rate. Three of his receivers have at least 20 receptions, led by senior Jacoby Falor (353 yards, six TDs), junior Jake Willis (341 yards, six TDs) and senior Steven Balderas (290 yards, one TD). Junior Caleb Reed paces the backfield with 421 yards and 11 TDs while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Seniors Jeremy Fleming and Kobi Spady share the team lead with seven tackles for loss. Five different players have recorded an interception on defense, including a team-high two from Willis.

Herald pick: Arlington

4A NO. 2 LAKE STEVENS AT 4A NO. 8 EASTLAKE

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Eastlake H.S.

Stream: NFHS Network

The skinny: Defending state champion Lake Stevens travels to face unbeaten Eastlake in a non-league battle of top-10 4A squads. Lake Stevens has beaten Eastlake in each of the past two seasons, including 41-16 last year.

Lake Stevens: 4-1 overall, 1-0 Wesco 4A; beat 3A No. 8 Garfield 48-21, beat 3A No. 9 Bellevue 34-31, beat Federal Way 63-13, lost to West Linn (Oregon) 49-30, beat Jackson 42-3

About the Vikings: Lake Stevens extended its league winning streak to 55 games by beating Jackson in its Wesco 4A opener last week. The Vikings shift back to non-league action for a final premium test against 4A eighth-ranked Eastlake. Area leading passer Kolton Matson has totaled 1,324 passing yards, 19 TDs and five interceptions. The junior has added four rushing scores. Senior David Brown averages 17.1 yards per catch with 341 yards and eight TDs. Senior Paul Varela has 23 receptions for 232 yards and two TDs. Without standout junior Jayshon Limar last week, senior Talha Rai paced the backfield with 96 rushing yards and two TDs. Junior Keagan Howard leads the team in tackles, Brown has a team-high two picks and senior Gage Solomon has a team-high 2.5 sacks.

Eastlake: 5-0 overall, 3-0 KingCo 4A; beat Federal Way 40-6, beat Mount Tahoma 35-28, beat Skyline 9-6, beat Issaquah 41-21, beat Woodinville 28-18

About the Wolves: Eastlake has reached the past four state tournaments and is the only KingCo 4A team to remain unbeaten this season. The Wolves currently sit one-half game in front of Bothell in the league’s standings. Through the first four games, junior quarterback Landon Renfroe had completed 55.1% of his passes for 691 yards, eight TDs and zero interceptions. Senior Grady Woodward had 513 total yards and seven TDs on offense, leading the team with 283 receiving yards on 16 receptions. Senior RJ Abedi led the backfield with 273 yards and three TDs while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Woodward also had three interceptions on defense.

Herald pick: Lake Stevens

EVERETT AT CASCADE

When: Friday, 8 p.m.

Where: Everett Memorial Stadium

The skinny: Everett School District rivals meet in the annual Battle of Broadway game. The teams have traded victories in the past two matchups, including a 55-14 Cascade victory last season.

Everett: 2-3 overall; lost to Issaquah 21-0, beat Mariner 21-14, beat Jackson 17-14, lost to Redmond 41-6, lost to Inglemoor 42-7

About the Seagulls: After winning just two games last fall, Everett has already matched its win total from a season ago just five weeks into its 2023 slate. The Seagulls can surpass that total this week and reclaim bragging rights in their longstanding rivalry with Cascade. Everett’s defense was key in two victories this season, allowing season lows of 14 points in each. The Seagulls have gotten it done mostly on the ground offensively and are averaging 220.8 rushing yards over their past four games.

Cascade: 0-4; lost to Marysville Getchell 25-14, lost to Newport (Bellevue) 42-3, lost to Jackson 26-12, lost to Oak Harbor 34-12

About the Bruins: Cascade forced its way into a meaningful Week 9 game by starting last season 8-0, but the Bruins are still searching for their first victory this fall. The team is looking to avoid its first 0-5 start since 2015. Senior Zach Lopez leads Cascade’s Wing-T offense with 291 yards and three TDs while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Junior Cassidy Bolong-Banks has added 113 yards and averages 4.7 yards per carry. Senior quarterback Zach Surowiec has 164 passing yards, three TDs and one interception. Junior Brandon Lagutang leads the team with 77 receiving yards and two TDs.

Herald pick: Everett

MEADOWDALE AT CEDARCREST

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Cedarcrest H.S.

Stream: NFHS Network

The skinny: A pair of independent squads take winning records into an intriguing Week 6 matchup. Cedarcrest won 25-0 last season.

Meadowdale: 3-2; beat Shorecrest 44-6, beat Bellingham 34-28, beat Mariner 27-8, lost to Inglemoor 21-20, lost to Steilacoom 28-22 (OT)

About the Mavericks: After winning just three games in the previous three seasons combined, Meadowdale is just a couple of plays away from being unbeaten through the first five weeks of its independent slate. The Mavericks have three wins already this season and are coming off two down-to-the-wire defeats. Sophomore Ethan Gibeault averages a whopping 24.9 yards per carry with 224 yards and four TDs. Senior quarterback Cameron Platt has completed 52.5% of his passes for 405 yards, three TDs and two interceptions. His top target is senior Victor Eicher, who has 275 yards and three TDs on 18 receptions. Eicher also had three interceptions, including a pick-six, last week against Steilacoom.

Cedarcrest: 4-1; lost to Stadium 26-21, beat Sammamish 28-14, beat Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 40-7, beat Shorewood 52-3, beat Shorecrest 42-0

About the Red Wolves: Cedarcrest has won four straight after a close loss to start the season. The Red Wolves have been particularly dominant lately, winning their past three games by an average of 41.3 points while surrendering just 10 combined points. Senior JT Marsh leads the area in receiving and has posted 390 yards and six TDs on 21 receptions over the past two weeks. Junior quarterback Connor Altmyer has 605 passing yards and nine TDs and senior Avery Kleppen has 238 rushing yards and two TDs over that span.

Herald pick: Cedarcrest

OTHER WEEK 6 GAMES

Thursday’s game

Squalicum at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Mariner vs. Jackson at Everett Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m.

Shorecrest at Edmonds-Woodway, 5 p.m.

Quilcene at Darrington, 6 p.m.

Kamiak at Glacier Peak, 7 p.m. (STSPN)

Ferndale vs. Marysville Getchell at Quil Ceda Stadium, 7 p.m.

Union at Stanwood, 7 p.m. (TCSN)

Monroe vs. Shorewood at Shoreline Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lynden at Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.

King’s at Sultan, 7 p.m.

Granite Falls vs. CPC (Bothell) at Juanita H.S., 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs. Lynnwood at Edmonds Stadium, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Crescent at Tulalip Heritage, 2 p.m.