Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Oct. 9-15

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The Athlete of the Week nominees for Oct. 9-15. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Claire August | Mountlake Terrace | Girls Soccer

August, a junior, scored two goals, including the golden goal in overtime, as the Hawks downed previously unbeaten Shorecrest 2-1 on Oct. 5. She won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Oct. 2-8 by claiming 541 of 1,628 votes.

This week’s nominees

Selena Bangerter | Jackson | Girls Cross Country

Bangerter, a junior, ran a winning time of 19 minutes, 43.5 seconds on the 3-mile course at McCollum Park at the Everett-Mukilteo Championships on Oct. 12.

Mary Clarke | Snohomish | Girls Swim & Dive

Clarke, a senior, was the only multi-event winner in individual races at the 35-team Mukilteo Invite on Oct. 14 at King County Aquatic Center. Clarke swam the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 52.69 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 57.79 seconds. Both were Class 3A state qualifying times.

Laura Eichert | Lake Stevens | Volleyball

Eichert, a sophomore, delivered 32 kills, eight digs and four aces in the Vikings’ 3-1 win over Jackson on Oct. 12. She average a whopping 8.0 kills per set during the match.

Zach Lopez | Cascade | Football

Lopez, a senior, piled up 204 yards and three touchdowns, including two crucial scores during a second-half comeback, in the Bruins’ 40-31 win over Meadowdale on Oct. 13. It was the second straight week Lopez eclipsed 200 yards rushing with three scores.

John Patterson | Meadowdale | Boys Cross Country

Patterson, a junior, ran a winning time of 13 minutes, 25.1 seconds on the 4,000-meter course at Lynndale Park at the Edmonds School District Championships on Oct. 12.

Sadie Schaefer | Cedarcrest | Girls Soccer

Schaefer, a junior, netted the deciding goal in the second half and assisted on her team’s other score in the Red Wolves’ 2-1 victory over Archbishop Murphy on Oct. 12.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.