Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Oct. 16-22

Cascade’s Placido Del Moral lifts Zachary Lopez into the air in celebration during the game against Everett on Oct. 6 in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Oct. 16-22. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Zach Lopez | Cascade | Football

Lopez, a senior, piled up 204 yards and three touchdowns, including two crucial scores during a second-half comeback, in the Bruins’ 40-31 win over Meadowdale on Oct. 13. It was the second straight week Lopez eclipsed 200 yards rushing with three scores. He won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Oct. 9-15 by claiming 859 of 1,940 votes.

This week’s nominees

Max Billett | Shorewood | Boys Cross Country

Billett, a sophomore, posted a first-place run of 15 minutes, 52.9 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Granite Falls High School during the Wesco 3A/2A South championships on Oct. 21. His time was the best among all winners of the four league championship races held on the course.

Paige Gerrard | Snohomish | Girls Cross Country

Gerrard, a senior, ran a winning time of 19 minutes, 6.2 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Granite Falls High School during the Wesco 3A North championships on Oct. 21. Her time was the best among all winners of the four league championship races held on the course.

Ben Lee | Jackson | Boys Tennis

Lee, a junior, defeated teammate Henry Park 6-4, 6-3 to claim his third consecutive Class 4A District 1 tournament singles title on Oct. 19.

Zoe MacDonald | Edmonds-Woodway | Girls Swim & Dive

MacDonald, a sophomore, swam winning times in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and was a member of the Warriors’ victorious 400 freestyle relay team at the Edmonds School District championships on Oct. 21. She finished the 200 freestyle in 2:11.57 and the 500 freestyle 5:47.03.

Meg Omlid | Lakewood | Volleyball

Omlid, a junior, piled up 44 digs on a 2.45 serve-receive rate in the Cougars’ 3-1 win over Bellingham on Oct. 19. She also had 19 kills on a .457 hitting percentage in Lakewood’s 3-0 victory over Sedro-Woolley on Oct. 16.

Amelia Severn | Shorewood | Girls Soccer

Severn, a senior, netted a hat trick as the Stormrays clinched the Wesco 3A/2A title in a 4-0 win over Mountlake Terrace on Oct. 19. She also scored two goals in Shorewood’s 4-0 victory over Monroe on Oct. 17.

Blake Springer | Monroe | Football

Springer, a senior, set a single-game program record with six touchdown passes in the Bearcats’ 55-7 win over Snohomish on Oct. 20. He completed 13 of 14 passes for 306 yards and threw TDs to four different receivers.

Bode Stevenson and Drew Jansen | Glacier Peak | Boys Tennis

Stevenson and Jansen, both seniors, rallied from down a set to secure a 5-7, 7-6, 7-5 over Jackson’s Andy Stark and Ashton Bergman to win 4A District 1 tournament doubles titles on Oct. 19.

Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Oct. 16-22

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.