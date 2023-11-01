10 games to watch during Week 10 of the prep football season

State tournament berths are on the line across the state in a number of high-stakes matchups.

Ten local teams look to punch to their tickets to state in win-or-go home games Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a look at all of those matchups:

OLYMPIA AT LAKE STEVENS

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Lake Stevens High School

Stream: STSPN

Olympia: 3-6; lost to Curtis 45-13, lost to Emerald Ridge 34-0, lost to Graham Kapowsin 27-13, beat South Kitsap 41-21, lost to Bethel 32-30, lost to Puyallup 33-14, lost to Sumner 40-13, beat Rogers (Puyallup) 22-19, beat Bellarmine Prep 14-10

About the Bears: Olympia made its way to the winner-to-state round with a pair of league victories to close its regular season. Senior Drew Carlson has been a do-it-all threat of the Bears with team highs of 449 passing yards and 379 rushing yards. He’s also second on the team with 245 receiving yards and has 10 total TDs on offense. Senior Coen Cronk leads the defense in tackles and has seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one interception. Senior Kaiden Fox has added team bests with eight tackles for loss and four sacks. Olympia is in search of its first state berth since 2011.

Lake Stevens: 8-1; beat Garfield 48-21, beat Bellevue 34-31, beat Federal Way 63-13, lost to West Linn (Oregon) 49-30, beat Jackson 42-3, beat Eastlake 35-27, beat Mariner 71-6, beat Kamiak 54-7, beat Glacier Peak 42-7

About the Vikings: The defending Class 4A champions are one win away from an eighth consecutive state playoff berth and are coming off winning a 10th consecutive league championship. Lake Stevens holds a 20-game win streak against in-state opponents and has kept it going while picking up a trio of high-caliber non-league victories this season. Junior Kolton Matson has amassed 2,128 passing yards and 30 passing TDs to just five interceptions. Senior David Brown holds teams highs of 531 yards and 12 TDs receiving, while senior Paul Varela has added 355 yards and four scores on a team-best 35 receptions. Junior Jayshon Limar, who returned to action last week, paces the ground game with 501 yards and five TDs. Senior Talha Rai has added nine rushing scores. Junior Keagan Howard leads the defense in tackles, Brown has a team-high two interceptions and senior Gabe Kylany has returned two fumbles for TDs.

Herald pick: Lake Stevens

GLACIER PEAK AT MOUNT SI

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Mount Si H.S.

Stream: NHFS Network

Glacier Peak: 6-3; beat Snohomish 20-13, lost to Camas 55-20, lost to Ferndale 22-16, beat Evergreen (Vancouver) 21-0, beat Mariner 38-12, beat Kamiak 42-0, beat Marysville Pilchuck 21-7, beat Jackson 35-7, lost to Lake Stevens 42-7

About the Grizzlies: Glacier Peak has reached the Week 10 playoffs in all seven seasons since moving up to 4A in 2016. The Grizzlies have been led by a stingy defense, which has held seven of nine opponents to 22 points or less and four to seven or fewer. Seniors Isaiah Cuellar and Bradley Perman are among the leading tackles for Glacier Peak. Cuellar and sophomore Isaiah Olson share the team lead with four interceptions, while Perman and senior Owen Gluth pace the team with eight tackles for loss apiece. Cuellar also has two kickoff return TDs. Senior Chrisvin Bonshe leads the way in backfield with 734 yards and 10 TDs rushing. Junior Lucas Entler has 905 passing yards and 14 passing TDs to only one interception. His top target is senior Ben Williams, who’s hauled in 21 receptions for 340 yards and three TDs.

Mount Si: 6-3; beat Lynnwood by forfeit, beat Spanaway Lake 41-7, beat North Creek 24-10, lost to Skyline 16-7, beat Issaquah 46-0, beat Woodinville 24-7, lost to Eastlake 30-28, lost to Chiawana 14-12, beat Bothell 30-18

About the Wildcats: Mount Si is in search of its first return to the state tournament since reaching the 4A semifinals in 2019, a run that included an upset over local power Lake Stevens in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats have lost two of their past three games, but both came against teams with 4A-top-10-caliber resumes. They also hold wins over three 4A teams playing in winner-to-state Week 10 games. Senior running back Beau Phillips, a University of Montana commit, has topped 100 rushing yards in each of the past two weeks, including 180 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Bothell. Senior Jake Johnson added two interceptions. Senior Tanner Stokes is a 6-foot-2, 280-pound offensive lineman committed to Air Force.

Herald pick: Mount Si

KAMIAK AT GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Art Crate Field (Spanaway)

Kamiak: 1-8; lost to Arlington 46-8, lost to Edmonds-Woodway 49-7, lost to Monroe 53-0, lost to Skyview 42-6, lost to Camas 53-0, lost to Glacier Peak 42-0, beat Jackson 31-25, lost to Lake Stevens 14-13, lost to Mariner 14-13

About the Knights: Kamiak squeaked into the winner-to-state round by winning a three-way Kansas City tiebreaker with Jackson and Mariner on Saturday. The Knights reward is trip to face one of the 4A state title favorites. Junior Jullian Notoa leads the offensive attack with 719 yards and five touchdowns rushing. Senior Ezra Davis has added three total TDs. Junior T’Andre Waverly is a four-star athlete ranked as the state’s top recruit and No. 29 nationally for the class of 2025 by 247sports.com. Kamiak’s last state playoff berth was in 2004.

Graham-Kapowsin: 9-0; beat Rogers (Puyallup) 49-10, beat Puyallup 42-13, beat Olympia 27-13, beat Bellarmine 35-0, beat Sumner 38-31, beat Curtis 42-35, beat South Kitsap 35-7, beat Emerald Ridge 41-35, beat Bethel 38-7

About the Eagles: Graham-Kapowsin has spent much of the season as the top-ranked team in the Associated Press high school football media poll. The Eagles, winners of the South Puget Sound League 4A title, have reached eight consecutive state tournaments, including winning the 4A state title in 2021 and reaching the semifinals last season. G-K features a slew of offensive firepower. Senior quarterback Daveon Superales has thrown for 2,367 yards, rushed for 497 yards and totaled 38 TDs. His vast array of weapons is led by three-star Oregon State commit Malachi Durant and fellow three-star senior wide receiver Jabez Woods, a Montana State pledge. The junior class features three-star tight end Noah Flores and three-star wide receiver Khris Norris.

Herald pick: Graham-Kapowsin

BALLARD AT ARLINGTON

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: John C. Larson Stadium (Arlington)

Radio: 1380 AM KRKO

Ballard: 3-6; beat Ingraham 43-41, lost to Eastside Catholic 43-0, beat Lincoln (Seattle) 18-14, lost to Rainier Beach 18-15, lost to Garfield 56-13, lost to Seattle Prep 49-34, lost to O’Dea 54-53, lost to Bishop Blanchet 54-53, beat Lincoln (Seattle) 34-6

About the Beavers: Ballard is in search of its first state playoff appearance since 2015 and third overall in program history. The Beavers snapped a five-game losing skid with their win over Lincoln (Seattle) last week. Senior quarterback Joe Farley has thrown for over 500 yards and eight TDs over his past two games. He’s tossed touchdowns to four different receivers during the stretching, including three apiece to seniors Finn Liese and Adam Tripp.

Arlington: 9-0; beat Kamiak 46-8, beat Marysville Getchell 42-7, beat Mount Vernon 52-14, beat Ferndale 46-14, beat Stanwood 42-7, beat Marysville Pilchuck 42-14, beat Oak Harbor 45-6, beat Inglemoor 35-0, beat Monroe 45-18

About the Eagles: Arlington knocked off Monroe in a matchup of unbeatens for the Wesco 3A title last week and is one win away from its second trip to state in three seasons. All nine of the Eagles’ wins have come by at least four scores, including six by 28 points or more during a perfect mark in Wesco 3A North. Junior Leyton Martin has totaled 2,088 yards and 27 TDs passing to just five interceptions. He’s added four rushing TDs. Junior Jake Willis leads the team with 563 yards and eight TDs receiving, while junior Kaid Hunter and senior Stevie Balderas each have 350 or more receiving yards and six combined TDs. Junior Caleb Reed leads the backfield with 823 yards and 15 TDs rushing. Hunter and senior Bookie Cramer had interceptions in last week’s win. Senior Kobi Spady has scored three defensive TDs.

Herald pick: Arlington

BONNEY LAKE AT MONROE

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Monroe H.S.

Stream: NFHS Network

Bonney Lake: 7-3; beat Tahoma 29-21, lost to Gig Harbor 34-12, beat Lakes 29-26, beat Spanaway Lake 42-14, lost to Lincoln (Tacoma) 42-28, lost to Mount Tahoma 41-8, beat Redmond 337, beat Stadium 44-20, beat Silas 31-10, beat Bainbridge 35-28

About the Panthers: Bonney Lake reached the winner-to-state round by knocking off Bainbridge in a tight tiebreaker game Tuesday. The Panthers, who finished third in the Pierce County League, have won four straight since losing back-to-back games for the only time this season. Bonney Lake ran for 288 yards and four TDs in Tuesday’s win and has totaled over 200 yards on the ground in each game during its four game-win streak. The Panthers are in search of their first state playoff bid since 2016.

Monroe: 8-1; beat Roosevelt 34-25, beat Shorecrest 60-12, beat Kamiak 53-0, beat Lynnwood 56-0, beat Mountlake Terrace 35-0, beat Shorewood 48-0, beat Edmonds-Woodway 35-7, beat Snohomish 55-7, lost to Arlington 45-18

About the Bearcats: Monroe has won three straight Wesco 3A South titles and is coming off its third straight apperance in the Wesco 3A championship game. The Bearcats are in search of their second consecutive state berth and second in three seasons since moving down to 3A. Three-star senior Blake Springer has piled up 2,222 yards and 29 touchdowns passing to just five interceptions. His top target is senior Ryan Miller, who sports team highs of 670 yards and eight TDs on 40 receptions. Junior Mason Davis has added 534 yards (428 receiving, 96 rushing) and seven TDs on offense. He’s also returned three punts and one kickoff for touchdowns. Junior Gavin Ranz paces the ground game 522 yards and 10 TDs. Junior Brennan Sheppard leads the team with 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks to go with a pick-six. Mouser, senior Iseah Canizales and junior Ireland Gutherie all have eight tackles for loss.

Herald pick: Monroe

EDMONDS-WOODWAY AT MOUNTAIN VIEW

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: McKenzie Stadium (Vancouver)

Edmonds-Woodway: 6-3; lost to Marysville Pilchuck 40-14, beat Kamiak 19-7, beat Lynnwood 46-0, beat Snohomish 37-6, beat Shorewood 35-0, beat Shorecrest 21-0, lost to Monroe 35-7, beat Mountlake Terrace 13-10, lost to Ferndale 49-10

About the Warriors: Edmonds-Woodway is in the Week 10 playoffs for the fourth consecutive full-length season and is looking to break through to the state playoffs for the first time since 2017. Through the first eight weeks, senior Steven Warren Jr. compiled 1,348 yards and 16 TDs passing to just five intereceptions. Senior Diego Escandon led the receiving corps with 601 yards and seven TDs on 43 receptions. Senior Jesse Hart III had added 359 yards and four TDs receiving. Senior Rashaad Gerona-Chatters led the ground game with 606 yards and 11 TDs.

Mountain View: 8-1; lost to Nooksack Valley 35-21, beat Ridgefield 42-21, beat Union 42-21, beat Hanford 37-31, beat Evergreen (Vancouver) 39-27, beat Prairie 48-0, beat Kelso 35-34, beat Heritage 56-12, beat Richland 49-27

About the Thunder: Mountain View is the Greater St. Helens League 3A champion and has won eight staight since losing its season opener to 1A power Nooksack Valley. Senior Porter Drake has run for 1,309 yards and 15 TDs while averaging a whopping 10.9 yards per carry. Senior Cash Cook has compiled 1,810 yards and 20 TDs passing to six interceptions. Seniors Aiden Nicholson and Akili Kamau have combined for 1,332 yards and 12 TDs receiving. Nicholson is a three-star recruit with an offer from Arizona State. The Thunder last reached the state playoffs during a run to the 3A semifinals in 2018.

Herald pick: Mountain View

MARYSVILLE PILCHUCK AT GIG HARBOR

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Roy Anderson Field (Gig Harbor)

Stream: NFHS Network

Marysville Pilchuck: 6-3; beat Edmonds-Woodway 40-14, beat Stanwood 36-7, beat Marysville Getchell 28-6, beat Oak Harbor 21-12, lost to Ferndale 47-28, lost to Arlington 42-14, lost to Glacier Peak 21-7, beat Mount Vernon 41-21, beat Snohomish 45-0

About the Tomahawks: Marysville Pilchuck is in the winner-to-state round for the fourth consecutive season and looks to reach the state tournament for the third time during that stretch, which includes a run to the 3A semifinals in 2021. The Tomahawks scored a season-high 45 points and recorded their first shutout in their Week 9 crossover victory. Through the first eight weeks, the two-headed rushing attack of junior Joseph Davis and senior Kenai Sinaphet had combined for 1,282 yards and 16 TDs. Senior Luke Shoemaker thrown for 1,448 yards and nine touchdowns to six interceptions. Sophomore Marcus Gaffney led the receiving corps with 497 yards and two TDs on 30 receptions. Senior tight end Shane Nelson had added another 305 yards and two TDs receiving. Davis had 816 total yards (646 rushing, 170 receiving) and 11 TDs.

Gig Harbor: 7-2; lost to Spanaway Lake 26-21, beat Bonney Lake 34-12, beat Peninsula 21-20, beat Capital 52-15, beat Timberline 17-14, beat River Ridge 59-12, beat North Thurston 46-2, beat Central Kitsap 24-10, lost to Yelm 57-7

About the Tides: Gig Harbor finished as the runner-up in the South Sound Conference to defending 3A state champion Yelm. The Tides last reached the state playoffs in 2016, the final season of a four-year streak. Through eight games, senior Benji Clark had thrown for 1,432 yards and 19 TDs to just three interceptions. Senior Drake Matthies led the team with 482 yards and six TDs on 32 receptions, while sophomore DJ Darling had added another 354 yards and two TDs receiving. Sophomore Rylan Goldermann led the ground attack with 358 yards and six TDs. Sophomore Peyton Howard had 12 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Herald pick: Gig Harbor

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE AT BELLEVUE

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Bellevue H.S.

Stream: NFHS Network

Mountlake Terrace: 6-3; beat Jackson 34-6, beat Snohomish 35-21, beat Shorewood 35-0, beat Shorecrest 20-0, lost to Monroe 35-10, beat Lynnwood 50-6, lost to Inglemoor 27-18, lost to Edmonds-Woodway 13-10, beat Stanwood 7-6 (2OT)

About the Hawks: After a 4-0 start, Mountlake Terrace has lost three of its past five. But the Hawks advanced to Week 10 after surviving an upset bid from Stanwood in double overtime during the Week 9 crossover round. Terrace is in search of its first state berth since 2014 and second overall in program history. Senior Zaveon Jones is the area’s leading rusher and has piled up 1,595 yards and 20 TDs on 208 carries. Senior Logan Tews is the team’s go-to receiving threat with 331 yards and three TDs on 20 receptions. Tews is also the leading tackler and sports a team-best three interceptions. Jones leads the defense with 18 tackles for loss and six sacks, while junior Eli Swett has added 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Bellevue: 6-2; lost to Central Catholic (Oregon) 48-27, lost to Lake Stevens 34-31, beat Liberty (Renton) 35-7, beat Mercer Island 56-21, beat Newport (Bellevue) 42-14, beat Juanita 56-7, beat Lake Washington 42-21, beat Hazen 49-0

About the Wolverines: Bellevue won the KingCo 3A championship and has reached the 3A state semifinals in four of the past five postseasons, including the past two years. The 3A juggernauts won four consecutive 3A state titles from 2008-11. After losing their first two games to Oregon and Washington state powers, the Wolverines have won six straight by an average of 35 points. Bellevue features a number of high-level recruits led by four-star tight end Hogan Hansen, a senior committed to Michigan. Senior quarterback Lucas Razore is committed to Cal Poly. The junior class features three-star Demetri Young, a 6-foot-7, 340-pound lineman, and three-star athlete Ryker Moon.

Herald pick: Bellevue

SHORECREST AT O’DEA

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

Where: Seattle Memorial Stadium

Stream: NFHS Network

Shorecrest: 4-5; lost to Meadowdale 44-6, lost to Monroe 60-12, beat Snohomish 12-6, lost to Mountlake Terrace 20-0, lost to Cedarcrest 42-0, lost to Edmonds-Woodway 21-0, beat Lynnwood 47-7, beat Shorewood 31-8, beat Marysville Getchell 14-13

About the Scots: After a 1-5 start to the season, the Scots have won three straight, including an upset of Marysville Getchell in the Week 9 crossover round. Shorecrest’s Week 10 opponent is one of the 3A state title favorites. Over the past two weeks, junior Daniel Stephenson accounted for five of his team’s six TDs with three passing and two rushing. Senior tight end Gus Hamilton caught two of those scores.

O’Dea: 9-0; beat Union 40-0, beat Bishop Blanchet 51-21, beat Rainier Beach 42-0, beat Seattle Prep 63-24, beat Eastside Catholic 16-7, beat Lincoln (Seattle) 38-16, beat Ballard 62-21, beat Garfield 49-13

About the Fighting Irish: O’Dea is the champion from the powerhouse Metro League and a favorite to claim this year’s 3A state championship. The Fighting Irish went unbeaten in the regular season, including a victory over 2022 3A state finalist Eastside Catholic. O’Dea reached the state semifinals last year and has qualified for six straight state tournaments, a run that includes one state title and three runner-up finishes. Jason Brown is a four-star recruit and the state’s top-rated senior running back. His offensive line includes four-star Isendre Ahfua, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound Texas A&M commit, and three-star Kai Holec, a 6-foot-8, 300-pound San Diego State commit. Three-star senior safety Kyan McDonald adds to the bevy of talent possessed by O’Dea.

Herald pick: O’Dea

NOOKSACK VALLEY AT GRANITE FALLS

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Granite Falls H.S.

Stream: NFHS Network

Nooksack Valley: 6-2; beat Mountain View 35-21, beat Connell 63-14, lost to King’s 28-26, beat Hoquiam 76-7, beat Meridian 65-14, lost to Lynden Christian 21-20, beat Mount Baker 49-19, beat Blaine 49-2

About the Pioneers: Nooksack Valley finished as the runner-up in the always-tough Northwest 1A Conference. The Pioneers’ two losses have come by a combined three points to two of the top-ranked teams in 1A. They also hold a win over a 3A league champion. Nooksack Valley’s six wins have come by an average of 43.3 points. The Pioneers are in search of their second straight state playoff appearance and were a 1A state semifinalist last season.

Granite Falls: 7-2; lost to Meridian 22-13, beat Friday Harbor 34-13, beat Bellingham 32-27, beat Cascade (Leavenworth) 41-0, beat Sultan 31-21, beat Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 20-3, beat Vashon Island 52-7, lost to King’s 52-28, beat South Whidbey 56-31

About the Tigers: Granite Falls looks to reach the state playoffs for the second time in three seasons after going 31 between state berths. The Tigers have won seven of eight since dropping their season opener and finished second in the Emerald Sound Conference. Through the first eight games, senior Kaden LaPlaunt threw for 1,727 yards and 24 TDs to only one interception. Senor Johnathan Roberts had 607 yards and 12 TDs receiving, while senior James Porter had another 425 yards and six TDs receiving. Senior Spencer Shilling and junior Rydon Kuahuia had combined for 730 yards and five TDs rushing to pace the backfield.

Herald pick: Nooksack Valley