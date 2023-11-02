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Trick-or-Treaters collect tasty treats in Monroe

Published 1:30 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Annie Barker

Top left to bottom right: Nova Eckaus, 2, Dax, 5, Robin Roth, Ernest Salvator-Thaete, 2, Kannon S., 6, Sheila S., and Callum, 3. A collection of portraits from the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
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Top left to bottom right: Nova Eckaus, 2, Dax, 5, Robin Roth, Ernest Salvator-Thaete, 2, Kannon S., 6, Sheila S., and Callum, 3. A collection of portraits from the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
Top left to bottom right: Nova Eckaus, 2, Dax, 5, Robin Roth, Ernest Salvator-Thaete, 2, Kannon S., 6, Sheila S., and Callum, 3. A collection of portraits from the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
Robin Roth poses for a photo during the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
Dax, 5, poses for a photo during the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
Kannon S., 6, left, and Sheila S., right, pose for a photo during the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
Nova Eckaus, 2, poses for a photo during the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
Ernest Salvator-Thaete, 2, poses for a photo during the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
Callum, 3, poses for a photo during the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
Emily Kies, 23, poses for a photo during the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
The Pastrana-Kolczak family poses for a photo left to right: Sierra, Axel, Diane, Enzo and Enrique during the Downtown Trick or Treat event in Monroe, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children, teens and families walked Main Street to collect candy from local businesses. Dogs sported costumes as well and decorations adorned buildings. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

MONROE — Laughter and chatter filled the air along Main Street in Monroe during the city’s Downtown Trick or Treat event.

Children, teens and families walked to collect candy from local businesses Tuesday.

Baby Shark and Pokemon costumes were popular this year. Dogs sported costumes as well, and spooky decorations adorned buildings.

The event, put on by the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, ran from 3 to 5 p.m.

Annie Barker: annie.barker@heraldnet.com; Instagram: @annaleigh_marie.

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