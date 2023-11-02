Trick-or-Treaters collect tasty treats in Monroe
Published 1:30 am Thursday, November 2, 2023
MONROE — Laughter and chatter filled the air along Main Street in Monroe during the city’s Downtown Trick or Treat event.
Children, teens and families walked to collect candy from local businesses Tuesday.
Baby Shark and Pokemon costumes were popular this year. Dogs sported costumes as well, and spooky decorations adorned buildings.
The event, put on by the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, ran from 3 to 5 p.m.
Annie Barker: annie.barker@heraldnet.com; Instagram: @annaleigh_marie.