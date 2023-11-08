State girls swim preview: Top local swimmers, divers, teams to watch

Jackson sophomore Julia Song takes first in the 100-yard freestyle during the Class 4A District 1 championships on Nov. 4 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorecrest junior Aila Howson swims the butterfly in the 200-yard individual medley during the Class 3A District 1 championships on Nov. 4 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Snohomish senior Mary Clarke heads to the final turn in the 100-yard freestyle during the Class 3A District 1 championships on Nov. 4 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Kamiak senior Claire Smith swims her way to victory in the 100-yard butterfly during the Class 4A District 1 championships on Nov. 4 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

With the high school girls swim and dive state championship meets beginning Thursday morning, here are some of the top local swimmers, divers and teams to watch:

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: King County Aquatic Center

Thursday’s schedule: 3A diving prelims/finals, 8:30 a.m.; 4A diving prelims/finals, 1 p.m.; 2A/1A diving prelims/finals, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule: 3A swimming prelims, 8:45 a.m.; 4A swimming prelims, 1:30 p.m.; 2A/1A swimming prelims, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule: 3A swimming finals, 8:30 a.m.; 4A swimming finals, 1:15 p.m.; 2A/1A swimming finals, 6 p.m.

TOP LOCAL 4A SWIMMERS TO WATCH

Alena Lehmann, jr., Glacier Peak

Lehmann is the No. 1 overall seed in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:06.86, which is 3.1 seconds faster than second-seeded Ava Swigart (Lewis and Clark). She’s also the No. 5 seed in the 200 freestyle at 1:55.74. Lehmann placed seventh at state in the 200 freestyle in 2022.

Olivia Hoyla, jr., Jackson

Hoyla comes in as the second seed in both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, with seeding times of 2:08.05 in the 200 IM and 58.67 seconds in the 100 backstroke. Hoyla came in fourth in the 200 IM at state last season.

Keelie Sullivan , soph., Glacier Peak

Keelie Sullivan enters as the No. 7 seed in the 200 individual medley at 2:15.23 and the No. 10 seed in the 100 backstroke at 1:00.50. She took 13th at state in the 100 backstroke in 2022.

Elissa Anderson, soph., Jackson

Anderson earned two top-three state seedings. She’s the No. 2 seed in the 100 butterfly at 58.57 seconds, 1.28 seconds behind first-seeded Claire Smith of Kamiak, and the No. 3 seed in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.89 seconds. She took seventh at state 100 butterfly last season.

Julia Lorenzo, jr., Kamiak

Lorenzo is the fourth seed in the 100 backstroke at 59.20 seconds, 0.53 seconds behind second-seeded Hoyla (Jackson). She’s the No. 8 seed in the 50 free at 25.36 seconds. She placed fourth in the 100 backstroke in 2022.

Megan Maley, fr., Glacier Peak

Maley is the No. 7 seed in the 50 freestyle at 25.28 seconds. She’s also the 15th seed in the 100 freestyle at 55.71 seconds.

Claire Smith, sr., Kamiak

Smith is the No. 1 seed in the 100 butterfly at 57.29 seconds, which is 1.28 seconds faster than second-seeded Anderson of Jackson. Smith won a state championship in the 100 butterfly in 2021 and finished third in 2022. She’s also the sixth seed in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.95 seconds. She placed fourth in the 100 backstroke in 2022.

Julia Song, soph., Jackson

Song enters with two top-seven seeds at state this year. The sophomore is seeded third in the 100 freestyle at 53.98 seconds and seventh in the 200 freestyle at 1:57.22.

Janey Ryu, jr., Kamiak

Ryu is the No. 8 seed in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:23.88. She claimed fourth in the event at state last fall in 5:13.77.

TOP LOCAL 4A DIVERS TO WATCH

Addison Farman, jr., Glacier Peak

Farman owns the No. 1 seed in the diving event with a score of 465.05, which is 55.40 points higher than second-seeded Kaila Nguyen (North Creek.). Farman broke the 4A District 1 meet record last week with her qualifying score, which was also a school record. In 2022, she placed second at state.

Claire Butler, soph., Glacier Peak

Butler is the fifth-seeded diver for 4A, coming in with a score of 373.25. She placed second at the 4A district meet last week. She placed fifth at state in 2022.

TOP LOCAL 4A TEAMS TO WATCH

Jackson

The Timberwolves are coming off their fourth 4A District 1 title in the past five seasons as they come into the state championship swims with six individual top-eight seeds. Jackson also has the second-seeded 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams teams, and 13th in the 200 medley relay. The Timberwolves’ seed time of 3:39.38 in the 400 sits just .03 seconds ahead of third-seeded Kamiak. In the 200, they rank 1.72 seconds behind No. 1 Curtis with a time of 1:40.54.

Glacier Peak

The Grizzlies enter as the fourth-seeded 200 freestyle relay team at 1:42.23, and they have the No. 8 seed in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:45.60. GP has a state-qualifying swimmer in all but one individual event, as well as three state diving qualifiers, including No. 1 seed Farman.

Kamiak

Kamiak is seeded third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.41) and fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:54.46). The Knights have a No. 1 seed in the 100 butterfly with Smith. Kamiak also has top-eight seeds in the 100 backstroke, 500 freestyle and 50 freestyle.

TOP LOCAL 3A SWIMMERS TO WATCH

Mary Clarke, sr., Snohomish

Clarke comes into state with top seeds in the 200 and 100 freestyles at 51.52 seconds and 1:42.69, respectively. The senior took second in the 50 and 100 freestyles at state a season ago. She won a state title in the 50 freestyle as a sophomore in 2021.

Quinn Whorley, jr., Shorecrest

Whorley is the No. 2 seed in the 500 freestyle at 5:05.91 and the No. 7 seed in the 200 freestyle (1:55.12). She set a school record in the 500 freestyle at the 3A District 1 meet last weekend, and was a part of Shorecrest’s 200 medley relay team which broke the district-meet record with a time of 1:49.49.

Aila Howson, jr., Shorecrest

Howson is the fourth seed in the 100 breaststroke at 1:05.30. Howson took sixth at state in 2022, racing the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.13. She’s also the 12th seed in 200 individual medley at 2:13.56.

Jeslyn Vuong, jr., Mountlake Terrace

Vuong took first in the 50 freestyle at the 3A District 1 meet last weekend at 24.47 seconds to earn the No. 6 seed in the event. As a sophomore in 2022, Vuong finished 16th at the state meet in the 50 freestyle.

TOP LOCAL 3A DIVERS TO WATCH

Madelyn Clark, soph., Monroe

Clark took first at the 3A district meet in the 1-meter dive, recording a 308.60 overall score. She’s the No. 4 seed in the state event.

TOP LOCAL 3A TEAMS TO WATCH

Shorecrest

The Scots qualified for all three relay swims and enter as the No. 4 seed in the 200 medley with a district-meet record of 1:49.49. They’re the eighth seed in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:41.35 and come in at No. 19 in the 400 free (3:57.07). Shorecrest is fresh off its fourth 3A District 1 championship in the past six seasons and qualified four multi-event swimmers.

Snohomish

The Panthers have two state-qualifying relay teams in the 400 and 200 freestyle swims. Snohomish is the No. 13 seed in the 400 at 3:46.42 and 14th in the 200 with a time of 1:43.35. Clarke also owns No. 1 seeds in the 100 and 200 individual freestyles for Snohomish. The Panthers qualified three other swimmers for individual events.

TOP LOCAL 2A DIVERS TO WATCH

Samantha Mandeville, jr., Archbishop Murphy

Mandeville is the top-seeded diver for the Class 2A state championships. Her score of 373.45 ranks 47.75 points higher than second-seeded Kenna Anderson (Squalicum). She placed fourth at state last season with 187.70 points.