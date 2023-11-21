Thanksgiving Day: Snohomish County restaurants open for takeout and dine-in

Been fighting that creeping sense of dread now that Thanksgiving dinner prep is upon us? No need to sweat the perfect pie crust or start panic-defrosting your turkey with a hair dryer — these Snohomish County restaurants have you covered.

Read on to find out which local spots are offering dine-in or takeout on Turkey Day with the Daily Herald’s running list.

Dine-in options

Emory’s on Silver Lake, 11830 19th Ave. SE, Everett

If you’re craving some soothing scenery while you take in your meal, Emory’s is offering the full package. The eatery’s special holiday menu includes three courses to share with the table. Start off with the famous creamy clam chowder and a salad before graduating to the traditional turkey dinner featuring mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and seasonal veggies ($46).

In the mood for something a little less traditional? Emory’s other main course offerings include a hearty seafood risotto ($45), chargrilled Northwest salmon in sundried tomato-basil butter ($44), or an 8-ounce filet mignon alongside gorgonzola truffle butter and corn pudding ($66). Add select a la carte offerings, like a platter of caramelized Brie cheese and fruit ($16) to share among friends if you feel so inclined.

The restaurant traditionally offers its Thanksgiving spread for pickup as well as dine-in, but reservations for the dining room tend to go fast. Call (425) 337-7772 to check availability or place your takeout order. Hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabbage Patch Restaurant and Catering, 111 Avenue A, Snohomish

This quaint spot in a converted old-timey house might just fill the hole in your heart left by Grandma’s cooking. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, The Cabbage Patch will offer a set menu of rich seasonal entrees and full bar service. Go for the traditional turkey ($33) or baked ham ($29) with all the fixings, including the eatery’s signature drunken yams, or start a new tradition with pecan-crusted chicken ($30) or a creamy vegetarian pumpkin risotto ($30).

The restaurant is known for its weekly rotation of decadent cheesecakes, and the Thanksgiving menu will include a sugar pumpkin variety that you won’t want to miss. If that’s not your speed, try one of their numerous other dessert options like pumpkin caramel bread pudding, marionberry cobbler or Snohomish Mudd pie for $9 with your dinner. Call (360) 568-9091 to make your reservation.

Hotel Indigo, 1028 13th St., Everett

Normally a luxe destination for out-of-towners on Everett’s waterfront, the hotel will open its doors to hungry turkey-seekers of all stripes from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. For $54 per person or $25 for kids 12 and under, you’ll get an all-you-can-eat pass to a buffet loaded with herb-roasted turkey, lemon-pistachio-stuffed pork belly and much, much more. Hotel Indigo’s takes on the classic holiday side dishes, like orange-cinnamon glazed baby carrots, balsamic and bacon brussels sprouts and creamy mac and cheese (Beecher’s, who else?) sound especially gratifying, and of course there will be pie of the pumpkin and pecan varieties.

Reserve your spot in line online at hotelindigo.com.

Turkey to-go

Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub, 122 128th St. SE, Everett

The Irish eatery is carrying on its time-honored tradition of a full Thanksgiving spread this year, but reservations for dine-in service at its Everett location are full, as are orders for its all-in-one family platters. You’re not too late, though — place your order now or call in on Thanksgiving and pick up a full spread of roasted turkey, sausage dressing, colcannon and salted caramel yams, plus soda bread, gravy and veggies, for $27 per adult. Kid-size servings are $15. Choose from pumpkin pie or bread pudding for dessert, swap out your turkey for London broil or grilled salmon if you feel so inclined, and even add on a drink special like mulled wine, hot buttered bourbon or a cranberry mimosa to get you in the holiday spirit.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Call (425) 338-5700 to place your individual meal orders for takeout or to be added to the dine-in waitlist.

Fogo de Chão, 18602 Alderwood Mall Blvd. Ste 1110, Lynnwood

Wanna be on the cutting edge of never-before-seen Turkey Day traditions this year? Impress your friends and loved ones by stepping out for a full holiday spread for this newcomer on the SnoCo Thanksgiving dinner scene. This swanky Brazilian steakhouse, opened earlier this year at the Alderwood Mall, offers a full Thanksgiving meal to-go — they’ll even deliver within a 5-mile radius, though delivery service the day before the holiday will be limited. They’ll offer this deal through Sunday, but just be sure to reserve your order online at fogodechao.com at least 24 hours ahead of when you want to pick it up.

For $180, you’ll get a fully prepared turkey feast, chilled and ready to reheat per the included instructions, scaled to generously serve up to six guests. The menu includes classics plus a twist: Roasted turkey is of course the centerpiece, but you’ll also be treated to stuffing made with Brazilian sausage and apple, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, and pão de queijo, deliciously chewy and cheesy Brazilian bread rolls. For dessert, there’s a pan of the restaurant’s dense and fudgy cocoa brownies.

If you’re looking for the full churrasco experience, complete with all-you-can-eat flame-grilled meats and an absolutely abundant market table, Fogo de Chão will be open with its regular menu 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Riley Haun: 425-339-3192; riley.haun@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @RHaunID.