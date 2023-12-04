Forecast holds: Flooding to hit Tuesday in Gold Bar, Monroe, Snohomish

The Snohomish River flows underneath the Airport Way bridge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

A bird sits on a stump as rain falls along the Snohomish River on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

A sign showing the river levels of previous floods is visible along the Snohomish River on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

A USGS water survey crew takes suspended sediment samples from Snohomish River on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

A seagull flies across the Snohomish Rover on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

SNOHOMISH — Lisa Davison was walking her dog Monday in Skykomish River Park when she came across a sign: “PARK CLOSED: Potential Flooding.”

Flooding was on her mind — but not a huge concern, Davison said. She had lived in Monroe for 20 years, and has only seen three floods she considered “major.”

“I feel like if you live here, you have to be pretty used to it,” Davison said.

The Skykomish was one of the major rivers around Snohomish County expected to hit flood stage Tuesday, as earlier forecasts of “moderate” to “major” flooding held firm.

Inches of rain soaked the region from the Cascades to Puget Sound on Monday, with more in store in the coming days, especially at higher elevations. Gusts of 40 to 45 mph were also on the way for Everett, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels have been slower to rise than expected, “delaying the onset of potential river flooding,” the weather service reported Monday afternoon.

“River flooding will be delayed due to the sluggish rise of snow levels, but once it starts rivers may rise quickly,” a press release read.

The Snoqualmie River will rise “pretty rapidly” to major flood stage Tuesday, weather service meteorologist Kirby Cook said Monday.

It’s a prelude of what could be coming downstream: The Snoqualmie flows from its namesake pass, linking up with the Skykomish River in Monroe, where those rivers come together to make the Snohomish.

The Skykomish was expected to flood, too, just about its “moderate” flood stage in Gold Bar.

Given the two rivers that feed into it will be running high, the Snohomish River could will likely see significant flooding in the city of Snohomish, according to the National Weather Service. As of Monday afternoon, the Snohomish was expected to come within a foot of “major” flooding, cresting Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Road blocks were prepositioned at Crescent Lake Road between High Bridge Road and 203rd Street SE. The road was still open Monday. Water was over one lane of Elliott Road near Anderson Creek. Standing water flooded fields near Cathcart.

On Monday, the Mt. Baker National Forest was on alert for “high avalanche danger.” National Forest spokesperson Jefferey Clark advised hikers to “pay attention to avalanche warnings” in the coming days.

Up north, the Stillaguamish River was expected to reach “minor” flood stage.

“The Weather Service expects the Stillaguamish and Skykomish rivers to reach flood stage by early Tuesday, with the Snohomish River following a few hours later,” said Scott North, Snohomish County Department of Emergency Managment, on Monday.

Forecasts can change fast.

On Monday morning, Snohomish and Monroe saw only drizzle, with more intense rain falling in the afternoon. There was no standing water on any main roads.

Street flooding is likely in the lowlands this week. On Sunday, meteorologists warned residents near Monroe and Snohomish to be ready.

Snohomish County will open the Evergreen Fairgrounds for livestock at 8 a.m. Tuesday, county spokesperson Rose Intveld said.

“We’re prepared to open that and be good neighbors,” Intveld said.

The fairgrounds house livestock during extreme weather and natural disasters, like the Bolt Creek wildfire. People can donate bagged bales of shavings for livestock pens, but the fairgrounds did not have any room for other donations.

Animals can typically be boarded five to seven days. No dogs are accepted at the fairgrounds. Animal owners must provide food and care for the animals. Waivers for emergency “stabling” at the fairgrounds can be found online.

Rick Perry, who owns Falling Water Gardens along Highway 203, said he had only seen his property flood twice in the past 30 years.

A flood could actually be good for his business: He has already chopped down his “fresh cut” Noble fir trees, and it might steer people away from U-cut farms.

“When dad has to lay down in the mud to cut it, he’ll choose the fresh cut tree,” Perry said.

Al Borlin Park and the south parking lot at Skykomish River Park in Monroe were closed Monday “due to heavy rain along with rising snow levels,” a press release read.

North of Snohomish County, the Skagit River was expected to crest in the lowlands Wednesday. The hydrologic forecast suggested it could exceed “major” flood stage by 2½ feet in Mount Vernon, coming within about 3 feet of its record high water mark.

Live river conditions and road closures can be found at Snohomish County’s flood safety hub.

Maya Tizon: 425-339-3434; maya.tizon@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @mayatizon.

Jordan Hansen: 425-339-3046; jordan.hansen@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jordyhansen.

Aina de Lapparent Alvarez: 425-339-3449; aina.delapparentalvarez@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @Ainadla.