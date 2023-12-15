$55K: Cost to investigate Everett mayor’s relationship with deputy mayor

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EVERETT — The city paid three law firms a total of $55,872 for an investigation into the relationship between the mayor and her former deputy mayor, according to documents obtained by The Daily Herald this week.

In May, the external investigation found no illegal conduct as a result of the relationship between Mayor Cassie Franklin and former Deputy Mayor Nick Harper.

Franklin disclosed her relationship to the City Council and the human resources department earlier this year, prompting the council to authorize an investigation in February.

After going on protected medical leave, Harper resigned as the deputy mayor in October, according to the city. He did not mention a reason for leaving or acknowledge his relationship with the mayor in his resignation letter.

Meanwhile, the investigation sought to identify any misuse of city funds or violation of city policy as a result of the relationship.

The city paid three law firms as follows:

• Stokes Lawrence: $36,000.

• Kenyon Disend: $8,541.

• Foster Garvey: $11,331.

The money came from the city’s legal and City Council funds.

Amy Kangas Alexander from Stokes Lawrence conducted the investigation, earning an hourly rate of $400.

The city of Everett hired Lisa Marshall, who worked for Kenyon Disend, to oversee the investigation. She was paid $405 per hour.

Kinnon Williams, an attorney with Foster Garvey, offered “special counsel” and got $675 per hour.

The relationship caused a stir in City Hall and became the subject of news headlines.

Franklin was quoted in the 203-page report saying she and her direct subordinate “developed strong feelings for each other” late last year.

Franklin filed for divorce around the same time as the personal relationship started. Harper was married at the time, according to previous Herald reporting.

Harper was elected as a state senator in 2010, but resigned in 2013 amid rumors of an extramarital affair. Franklin appointed him as deputy mayor in 2018.

Ashley Nash: 425-339-3037; ashley.nash@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @ash_nash00.