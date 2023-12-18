Orthopedic team expands its legacy of healing in Snohomish County

What sets this group apart is its focus on specific, often acute orthopedic needs. Photo courtesy by Proliance Surgeons.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

In the heart of the Pacific Northwest, a distinguished full-service orthopedic group has been making a difference in the lives of countless individuals for more than 30 years.

Known for its all-in-one-place care and community involvement, Proliance Surgeons Everett Bone & Joint has become a pillar of surgical care, transforming patient health and strengthening community ties.

“Our mission is to enhance our patients’ lives, whether it’s by returning a young athlete to their sport or helping someone overcome the challenges of arthritic pain. Our focus is on making a real difference,” says Kerri Russell, Proliance Surgeons’ Director of Operations.

Making that mission possible is their skilled team and comprehensive range of services, from MRIs to specialized orthopedic surgeries conducted by board-certified orthopedic surgeons.

What sets this group apart is its focus on specific, often acute orthopedic needs.

“Our work has a real impact,” Russell shares, recounting the story of a young athlete who returned to his sport promptly after their intervention. “Such successes highlight the importance of what we do for our patients, particularly the younger ones.”

Bringing essential care to the community

Proliance Surgeons Everett Bone & Joint involvement extends beyond individual patient care into the wider community, where they have formed connections through various charity and support services, such as with the YMCA, the Children’s Museum and the Cocoon House.

This orthopedic group’s journey from a small team of doctors becoming part of one of the nation’s most extensive multi-specialty groups reflects their dedication and evolution. The team stays at the forefront of orthopedic innovation, employing minimally invasive techniques and advanced treatments like biologics and PRP injections.

A testament to their three-decade legacy of surgical care, today Proliance Surgeons Everett Bone & Joint is poised for growth to meet the community’s expanding needs and to continue enhancing patients’ quality of life.

“We’re not just growing in size; we’re expanding our capacity to serve and heal,” Russell says.

To explore all services provided by Proliance Surgeons, visit https://ebjproliancesurgeons.com/. For urgent care, or to find clinics, click here.