Prep track & field: Glacier Peak boys win Eason Invitational

SNOHOMISH — The Glacier Peak boys track and field team used strong performances from its sprinters to win the 36th Eason Invitational Saturday at Veterans Stadium.

The Grizzles 400-meter relay team of Isaiah Owens, Adrian Bedolla, Michael Darling and Grant Woods combined to run a lap in 41.81 seconds — the best time in the state this season across all high school track and field classifications. The foursome finished well ahead of Lake Washington’s time of 42.64 at the meet, which consisted of boys and girls runners from over 50 schools.

Mountlake Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles to lead the Hawks girls to third place. Dubiel, a senior, won the 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.61 seconds. Her 300 hurdles time of 43.81 was her best this season.

Miller Warme of Kamiak won the boys 110 hurdles in 14.12 seconds. Warme holds the state-best time this season of 13.73, which he ran in a league meet on April 2.

Stanwood’s Emery Aasen threw the javelin 174 feet, 7 inches for the boys winning mark.

Stanwood picked up a win in the girls 1,600-meter relay as Georgia Lenz, Kyler Burke, Mackenzie Aasen and Aliana Coburn combined for a time of 4:02.16, the fifth-best in the state this season. Coburn and Lenz combined with Mary Andelin and Leila Stampanoni to finish second behind West Valley (Yakima) in the 3,200-meter relay.

Full results can be found HERE.

Boys team scores

1. Glacier Peak 55; 2. Lake Washington 48; 3. Liberty (Issaquah) 42; 4. South Whidbey 27; 4. Stanwood 27; 13. Shorecrest 17; 19. Meadowdale 14; 20. Snohomish 13; 24. Kamiak 10; 53. Marysville-Pilchuck 1.

Boys unified team scores

1. Kentwood 8.5; 2. Stanwood 5; 3. Lincoln (Seattle) 3.

Girls team scores

1. Skyline 51; 2. Sehome 41; 3. Mountlake Terrace 39; 4. West Valley (Spokane) 38; 5. West Valley (Yakima) 37; 10. Stanwood 22; 16. Glacier Peak 16; 20. Snohomish 14; 27. Archbishop Murphy 8; 31. Kamiak 7; 33. Monroe 6; 39. Cascade 4; 44. Shorecrest 3; 44. Meadowdale 3.

Girls unified team scores

1. Kentwood 8.5; 2. Stanwood 5; 3. Lincoln (Seattle) 3.