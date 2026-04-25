Prep roundup: Marysville Getchell boys soccer draws with Snohomish
Published 3:56 am Saturday, April 25, 2026
Prep roundup for Friday, April 24:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS SOCCER
Wesco 3A/2A North
Snohomish 1, Marysville Getchell 1
MARYSVILLE — Jayden Cruz scored on a corner from Angel Vasquez Espino to equalize for Marysville Getchell (1-8-2 overall, 1-5-1 league), which split the points. The goal scorer for Snohomish (4-8-1, 3-4-1) was not reported.
— — — — — —
Everett 8, Stanwood 0
Monroe 4, Marysville Getchell 1
Non-league
Edmonds-Woodway 2, Lake Stevens 0
LAKE STEVENS — The Warriors (7-6-0) shut out the Vikings (6-3-3) on the road as Brian Diaz and Daniel Abraham each picked up a goal while Edgard Perez-Toro notched an assist. Goalkeeper Isaiah Zabel registered the clean sheet for E-W.
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorewood 5, Lynnwood 2
Mountlake Terrace 3, Archbishop Murphy 2
Shorecrest 2, Meadowdale 0
Eastside Prep 7, Sultan 3
Wesco 4A
Mariner 2, Jackson 1
Arlington 1, Glacier Peak 0
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GIRLS TENNIS
Non-league
Everett 6, Mountlake Terrace 1
At Clark Park
Singles—Grace Regan-Bone (E) def. Amanda Wangmo 6-0, 6-4. Elizabeth Moiseyev (E) def. Minh-Grace Ngo 6-1, 6-4. Julia Shteyngant (M) def. Olivia McCullough 4-6, 6-2, 11-9. Victoria Moiseyev (E) def. Kalliope Whaken-Robinson 6-2, 6-1; Doubles—Tegan Trefry-Alice Buchanan (E) def. Alex Robles-Clara Loveless 6-1, 2-6, 10-1. Lauren Desimone-Meagan McMains (E) def. Tramanh Ho-Camden Curtis 6-1, 6-0. Sophia Munro-Avery Hammer (E) def. Hannah Nguyen-Gretta Patterson 6-1, 6-0.
— — — — — —
Mariner at Bothell, canceled
Sedro-Woolley at Cascade, canceled
Mountlake Terrace at Everett, score not reported
Jackson at Redmond, score not reported
Monroe at Lake Washington, score not reported
Wesco 3A/2A North
Marysville Pilchuck at Marysville Getchell, score not reported