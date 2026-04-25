Prep roundup: Marysville Getchell boys soccer draws with Snohomish

Prep roundup for Friday, April 24:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 1, Marysville Getchell 1

MARYSVILLE — Jayden Cruz scored on a corner from Angel Vasquez Espino to equalize for Marysville Getchell (1-8-2 overall, 1-5-1 league), which split the points. The goal scorer for Snohomish (4-8-1, 3-4-1) was not reported.

— — — — — —

Everett 8, Stanwood 0

Monroe 4, Marysville Getchell 1

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 2, Lake Stevens 0

LAKE STEVENS — The Warriors (7-6-0) shut out the Vikings (6-3-3) on the road as Brian Diaz and Daniel Abraham each picked up a goal while Edgard Perez-Toro notched an assist. Goalkeeper Isaiah Zabel registered the clean sheet for E-W.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 5, Lynnwood 2

Mountlake Terrace 3, Archbishop Murphy 2

Shorecrest 2, Meadowdale 0

Eastside Prep 7, Sultan 3

Wesco 4A

Mariner 2, Jackson 1

Arlington 1, Glacier Peak 0

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS TENNIS

Non-league

Everett 6, Mountlake Terrace 1

At Clark Park

Singles—Grace Regan-Bone (E) def. Amanda Wangmo 6-0, 6-4. Elizabeth Moiseyev (E) def. Minh-Grace Ngo 6-1, 6-4. Julia Shteyngant (M) def. Olivia McCullough 4-6, 6-2, 11-9. Victoria Moiseyev (E) def. Kalliope Whaken-Robinson 6-2, 6-1; Doubles—Tegan Trefry-Alice Buchanan (E) def. Alex Robles-Clara Loveless 6-1, 2-6, 10-1. Lauren Desimone-Meagan McMains (E) def. Tramanh Ho-Camden Curtis 6-1, 6-0. Sophia Munro-Avery Hammer (E) def. Hannah Nguyen-Gretta Patterson 6-1, 6-0.

— — — — — —

Mariner at Bothell, canceled

Sedro-Woolley at Cascade, canceled

Mountlake Terrace at Everett, score not reported

Jackson at Redmond, score not reported

Monroe at Lake Washington, score not reported

Wesco 3A/2A North

Marysville Pilchuck at Marysville Getchell, score not reported