AquaSox outhit Indians, fall 7-6 in extras

Luis Suisbel of the Everett AquaSox runs the bases in a game against the Spokane Indians on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at Everett Memorial Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Evan Morud / Everett AquaSox)

EVERETT — The Everett AquaSox outhit the Spokane Indians by six on Sunday in a Northwest League baseball game at Everett Memorial Stadium, but their efforts were not quite enough, ultimately falling 7-6 in ten innings in front of a season-high 2,615 fans.

The AquaSox won the first four game of the six-game set before dropping the last two.

Spokane (8-13 overall) led 5-0 entering the bottom of the fourth as the Indians plated four runs in the top of the first and another in the fourth. Tevin Tucker opened the scoring by scoring on a wild pitch, and Kelvin Hidalgo smacked a three-run home run to extend the lead. Adding the fifth run was Roynier Hernandez, who hit a solo home run over the center field wall.

Everett (11-10) added their first run in the bottom of the fourth, stringing together three hits. Following a single hit by Luis Suisbel and Axel Sanchez’s double, Anthony Donofrio hit an RBI single to cut the Indians’ lead down to four runs. With the hit, Donofrio raised his RBI total this season to five.

The AquaSox rallied to add two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, reducing their deficit to two. Sanchez led off the frame by hitting his second double of the game, and Brandon Eike singled to place runners on the corners. Carter Dorighi knocked an RBI single to score the inning’s first run, and Matthew Ellis reached on a fielder’s choice to plate the other.

Everett cut the Spokane lead down to one in the bottom of the seventh. After Sanchez was hit by a pitch and Eike walked with one out, Donofrio delivered his second RBI single of the game. However, the Indians neutralized the run’s impact as Robert Calaz hit an RBI triple in the top of the eighth, making the score 6-4.

The Frogs rallied near the end, tying the game 6-6 across the game’s final two innings. They chipped away at the Indians’ lead in the bottom of the eighth, making the game a one-run affair. Luke Stevenson walked and Carlos Jimenez singled to place runners on base, and a wild pitch thrown by Spokane’s Fisher Jameson advanced both runners into scoring position. Suisbel drove home the runner, hitting into an RBI fielder’s choice to make the score 6-5. Tying the game in the bottom of the ninth was Eike, who demolished a solo home run to send the game to extra innings.

Spokane took a 7-6 lead in the top of the tenth inning as Tommy Hopfe doubled to score the ghost runner placed on second base at the start of the inning. Everett made a push in the bottom half of the frame by placing runners on the corners, but their efforts were to no avail as Spokane secured their second win of the week.

From the mound for the Frogs, Casey Hintz struck out three and Brock Moore struck out four.