Prep softball: Snohomish outlasts Everett at home

Prep softball roundup for Thursday, April 30:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 4, Everett 3

SNOHOMISH — The league-leading Panthers (15-2 overall, 7-0 league) scored all of their runs in the fourth to outpace the Seagulls (9-8, 3-4) at home. Abby Edwards had another gem on the mound for Snohomish, striking out 15 hitters with three hits, no walks and one earned run allowed in seven innings. Rhys Doyle brought in two runs and doubled as Snohomish found three doubles in the game.

Anna Luscher pitched six frames for Everett, striking out seven with four hits and four walks to go with no earned runs allowed. Haylie Oyler (2-for-2, 3 SB) doubled and scored twice for the Seagulls.

Stanwood 7, Monroe 4

STANWOOD — The Spartans (14-2, 6-2) scored the final five runs of the game in the fourth through the sixth innings to take down the Bearcats (10-8, 4-4). Addi Anderson was the key to the dominant Stanwood finish, pitching the final three scoreless innings with just one hit and no walks allowed to pair with four Ks. Taylor Almanza (2-for-3, run) doubled to help bring in three runs while Anderson (2-for-4, SB) had a run and an RBI. Brooke Boswell (RBI) tripled and Tenny Oylear (2 runs) doubled for Monroe.

Marysville Getchell 23, Marysville Pilchuck 5 (5)

MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (3-13, 2-6) rolled the Tomahawks (1-10, 0-7) by drawing 30 total walks. MaryAnna Garner scored five runs while Maylana Valencia and Abigail Guthrie each scored four for Marysville Getchell. Individual stats were not reported for Marysville Pilchuck.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 4, Meadowdale 3

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (6-10, 4-5) scored a run in each of the final three frames, but couldn’t catch the league-leading Stormrays (11-5, 8-1). Ellie Van Horn (6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB) struck out nine in a solid complete-game performance for Shorewood. Lillian Perreault had a game-high two RBI while Zoey Perreault (1-for-2) scored twice for the victors. Payton Aldridge pitched 3.1 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and four Ks to close for Meadowdale while Madison Mitchell (3-for-4, RBI) doubled twice.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

Wesco 4A

Cascade 7, Glacier Peak 5

EVERETT — The Bruins (3-16, 1-7) ended a five-game slide by scoring four runs in the opening frame for their first league win. Mia Walker (3-for-3, 3 runs) doubled twice while Ellie Luraghi (2-for-2, 2 runs, 2B), Marisa Molina (2-for-4, run) and Jayda Churchill (2-for-4) all had two RBI for Cascade. Samantha Winter (2-for-4, run, RBI) homered for Glacier Peak (6-12, 3-6), which finished with five total extra-base hits.

Northwest 2B/1B

La Conner 15, Darrington 10

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (2-11, 1-7) scored in the double digits, but couldn’t keep pace with the Braves at home. Olivia Chittick (3-for-5, 2 runs) doubled twice to bring in three Darrington runs, while Alaina Cathcart (2-for-2) also hit a double on a three-RBI day.

Northwest

Lynden Christian 10, Lakewood 0