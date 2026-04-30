Prep roundup: Stanwood girls tennis sweeps double-header

Prep roundup for Thursday, April 30:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 6, Monroe 1 (DH-1)

At Stanwood H.S.

Singles—Grace Ross (S) def. Lauren Desimore 5-7, 6-4, 10-3. Meagan McMains (M) def. Abbie Carlson 6-1 (retired). Katie Rahmn (S) def. Grace Regan-Bone 6-1, 6-3. Liza Howe (S) def. Elizabeth Moiseyev 6-4, 6-1; Doubles—Mylee LaComb-Megan Smith (S) def. Tegan Trefry-Alice Buchanan 6-4, 6-4. Poppy Hanson-Teagan Swanson (S) def. Sophia Munro-Avery Hammer 7-6(4), 6-4. Addy Schuh-Kelina Van Horn (S) def. Lydia Hogan-Olivia McCullough 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.

Stanwood 6, Monroe 1 (DH-2)

At Stanwood H.S.

Singles—Grace Regan-Bone (M) def. Grace Ross 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. Katie Rahmn (S) def. Elizabeth Moiseyev 6-0, 6-0. Liza Howe (S) def. Lydia Hogan 6-0, 6-0. Lindy Howe (S) def. Olivia McCullough 6-1, 6-1; Doubles—Mylee LaComb-Megan Smith (S) def. Tegan Trefry-Alice Buchanan 5-7, 6-2, 12-10. Poppy Hanson-Teagan Swanson (S) def. Lauren Desimore-Meagan McMains 2-6, 7-6(5), 16-14. Addy Schuh-Kelina Van Horn (S) def. Sophia Munro-Avery Hammer 6-3, 6-4.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 7, Edmonds-Woodway 0

At Shorecrest H.S.

Singles—Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Abby Peterson 7-5, 6-1. Zuma Vining (S) def. Maddie Ashe 6-2, 6-4. Lauren Kajimura (S) def. Izzy Batran 6-2, 6-1. Mia Halset (S) def. Samyrn Gill 6-4, 7-5; Doubles—Sabina Schoeld-Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Sydney Bates-Darcy Brennan 6-4, 6-4. Walker Temme-Siena Muoio (S) def. Amelia Miller-Ava Oliver 6-4, 7-5. Parker Almquist-Nicole Kajimura (S) def. Jenna Hodson-Poppy Swenson 6-1, 6-4.

Lynnwood 7, Archbishop Murphy 0

At Lynnwood H.S.

Singles—Rose Taylor (L) def. Jules Rioja 6-1, 6-3. Tayler Simbulan (L) def. Angelia Pedersen 6-0, 6-0. Rachel Ericson (L) def. Kamille Catapang 6-0, 6-2. Tina Vo (L) def. Anneliese Hallgren 6-0, 6-0; Doubles—Ava Barias-Adeline Tran (L) def. Rachel Reynolds-Sonia Hlebichuk 6-0, 6-1. Naomi Aquino-Melissa Song (L) def. Fernanda Lopez-Vianne Tran 6-2, 6-2. Maggie Hesedahl-Venus Hernandez (L) def. Taylor Nguyen-Lizzy Robinson 6-1, 6-2.

Meadowdale 6, Mountlake Terrace 1

At Mountlake Terrace H.S.

Singles—Claire Yim (M) def. Amanda Wangmo 7-6(5), 6-0. Jenna Vanderpoel (M) def. Minh-Grace Ngo 6-1, 6-3. Bella Partida Del Rosario (M) def. Tramanh Ho 6-3, 6-2. Saryna Moua (M) def. Saryna Moua 6-2, 6-3; Doubles—Alex Robles-Clara Loveless (MT) def. Eleanor Ly-Leyna Ball 6-3, 5-7, 13-11. Cateyana Figneroa-Marlene Venz (M) def. Leia Anteneh-Catherine Nguyen 6-1, 6-2. Venitia Nguyen-Reina Yanndori (M) def. Bella Parevsuren-Lia Martins 6-1, 6-0.

Wesco 4A

Jackson 5, Cascade 2

At Jackson H.S.

Singles—Teegan Bridgman (J) def. Sophia Manabat 6-2, 6-1. Yasmina Drissy (C) def. Francys Montilla 2-6, 7-6(2), 10-8. Gracie Schouten (J) def. Dana Zeghuzi 6-0, 6-0. Sreshta Sundar-Ganesh (J) def. Gabby Ollum 6-0, 6-0; Doubles—Lana Vu-Sophia Thigpen (C) def. Leah Wilson-Myla Nguyen 6-3, 6-4. Jimena Beltran-Orduno-Nadia Villarreal-Carriedo (J) def. Tashi Sherpa-Miley Ho 6-2, 6-4. Amelia Smart-Ravenna Holland (J) def. Jessica Lor-Lily Tran 6-3, 6-2.

— — — — — —

Mariner at Glacier Peak, score not reported

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TRACK AND FIELD

Wesco

Lake Stevens vs. Arlington

At Arlington H.S.

Boys team scores: Lake Stevens 97, Arlington 53.

Girls team scores: Lake Stevens 95, Arlington 55.

Click HERE for full results.

Shorecrest, Mariner vs. Jackson

At Everett Memorial Stadium

Boys team scores: Jackson 118.5, Shorecrest 45.5, Mariner 25.

Girls team scores: Jackson 90, Shorecrest 69, Mariner 22.

Click HERE for full results.

Snohomish vs. Stanwood

At Stanwood H.S.

Boys team scores: Snohomish 82, Stanwood 68.

Girls team scores: Stanwood 81, Snohomish 60.

Click HERE for full results.

Meadowdale vs. Kamiak

At Goddard Stadium

Boys team scores: Meadowdale 75, Kamiak 74.

Girls team scores: Kamiak 116, Meadowdale 26.

Click HERE for full results.

Glacier Peak, Mountlake Terrace vs. Marysville Getchell

At Marysville Getchell H.S.

Click HERE for full results.

— — — — — —

Cascade, Lynnwood vs. Edmonds-Woodway, results not reported

Non-league

Monroe, Marysville Pilchuck vs. Sultan

At Sultan H.S.

Click HERE for full results.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

BASEBALL

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 4, La Conner 3

DARRINGTON — Grady Stuvland’s sixth-inning RBI single secured the Loggers’ (1-13, 1-8) first win of the season. Nam Nguyen (2-for-3, 2B) and Rolland Stewart each scored twice for Darrington while Stuvland and Jayce Lenker (2-for-3) had two RBI each. Stuvland also pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and two walks with no runs.

Northwest

Lakewood 6, Sedro-Woolley 3

ARLINGTON — The Cougars (7-13, 6-9) closed their regular season with a win after scoring three runs in the sixth to pull away from the Cubs. Brayden McAllister (2-for-4, 3 runs) and Tejay Hoiland (3-for-3, 2 RBI) each doubled for Lakewood, while Hoiland threw two scoreless innings with no hits and one walk allowed to pick up the win on the mound.

Non-league

Mount Vernon 17, Granite Falls 3

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

BOYS GOLF

Wesco

Lake Stevens 318, Glacier Peak 323, Arlington 326, Kamiak 334, Jackson 342, Cascade 345, Mariner DNS

At Gleneagle G.C.

Top 10 golfers: 1. Kason Swanson (G) 76. 2. Alesandro Alinen (K) 77. T3. Hugo Ramires (L) 78. T3. Logan Papka (L) 78. T3. Kenny Rasmussen (C) 78. 6. Brayden Van Hook (K) 79. T7. Austin Ament (L) 80. T7. Diesel King (A) 80. 9. Nathan Linscott (L) 81. T10. Oscar Hendrickson (G) 82.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS GOLF

Wesco

Mountlake Terrace 196, Shorewood 203, Lynnwood 226

At Lynnwood G.C.

Top 10 golfers: 1. Sophia Esary (M) 44. 2. Sadie Parker (M) 45. 3. Sadie Austad (S) 48. T4. Sophi Cordova (L) 49. T4. Ivy Ren (S) 49. T6. Sky Helstad (S) 52. T6. La’akea Manahan (M) 52. 8. Makena Kaleo (L) 53. 9. Julia Kang (S) 54. 10. Avery Hansen (M) 55.

— — — — — —

Everett vs. Stanwood, score not reported

MG vs. Snohomish, score not reported

Wesco 4A meet, scores not reported

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

BOYS SOCCER

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 2, Lynnwood 0

Northwest

Lakewood 2, Ferndale 0

Non-league

Sultan at Granite Falls, canceled