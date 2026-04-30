Prep roundup: Stanwood girls tennis sweeps double-header
Published 11:17 pm Thursday, April 30, 2026
Prep roundup for Thursday, April 30:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
GIRLS TENNIS
Wesco 3A/2A North
Stanwood 6, Monroe 1 (DH-1)
At Stanwood H.S.
Singles—Grace Ross (S) def. Lauren Desimore 5-7, 6-4, 10-3. Meagan McMains (M) def. Abbie Carlson 6-1 (retired). Katie Rahmn (S) def. Grace Regan-Bone 6-1, 6-3. Liza Howe (S) def. Elizabeth Moiseyev 6-4, 6-1; Doubles—Mylee LaComb-Megan Smith (S) def. Tegan Trefry-Alice Buchanan 6-4, 6-4. Poppy Hanson-Teagan Swanson (S) def. Sophia Munro-Avery Hammer 7-6(4), 6-4. Addy Schuh-Kelina Van Horn (S) def. Lydia Hogan-Olivia McCullough 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.
Stanwood 6, Monroe 1 (DH-2)
At Stanwood H.S.
Singles—Grace Regan-Bone (M) def. Grace Ross 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. Katie Rahmn (S) def. Elizabeth Moiseyev 6-0, 6-0. Liza Howe (S) def. Lydia Hogan 6-0, 6-0. Lindy Howe (S) def. Olivia McCullough 6-1, 6-1; Doubles—Mylee LaComb-Megan Smith (S) def. Tegan Trefry-Alice Buchanan 5-7, 6-2, 12-10. Poppy Hanson-Teagan Swanson (S) def. Lauren Desimore-Meagan McMains 2-6, 7-6(5), 16-14. Addy Schuh-Kelina Van Horn (S) def. Sophia Munro-Avery Hammer 6-3, 6-4.
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorecrest 7, Edmonds-Woodway 0
At Shorecrest H.S.
Singles—Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Abby Peterson 7-5, 6-1. Zuma Vining (S) def. Maddie Ashe 6-2, 6-4. Lauren Kajimura (S) def. Izzy Batran 6-2, 6-1. Mia Halset (S) def. Samyrn Gill 6-4, 7-5; Doubles—Sabina Schoeld-Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Sydney Bates-Darcy Brennan 6-4, 6-4. Walker Temme-Siena Muoio (S) def. Amelia Miller-Ava Oliver 6-4, 7-5. Parker Almquist-Nicole Kajimura (S) def. Jenna Hodson-Poppy Swenson 6-1, 6-4.
Lynnwood 7, Archbishop Murphy 0
At Lynnwood H.S.
Singles—Rose Taylor (L) def. Jules Rioja 6-1, 6-3. Tayler Simbulan (L) def. Angelia Pedersen 6-0, 6-0. Rachel Ericson (L) def. Kamille Catapang 6-0, 6-2. Tina Vo (L) def. Anneliese Hallgren 6-0, 6-0; Doubles—Ava Barias-Adeline Tran (L) def. Rachel Reynolds-Sonia Hlebichuk 6-0, 6-1. Naomi Aquino-Melissa Song (L) def. Fernanda Lopez-Vianne Tran 6-2, 6-2. Maggie Hesedahl-Venus Hernandez (L) def. Taylor Nguyen-Lizzy Robinson 6-1, 6-2.
Meadowdale 6, Mountlake Terrace 1
At Mountlake Terrace H.S.
Singles—Claire Yim (M) def. Amanda Wangmo 7-6(5), 6-0. Jenna Vanderpoel (M) def. Minh-Grace Ngo 6-1, 6-3. Bella Partida Del Rosario (M) def. Tramanh Ho 6-3, 6-2. Saryna Moua (M) def. Saryna Moua 6-2, 6-3; Doubles—Alex Robles-Clara Loveless (MT) def. Eleanor Ly-Leyna Ball 6-3, 5-7, 13-11. Cateyana Figneroa-Marlene Venz (M) def. Leia Anteneh-Catherine Nguyen 6-1, 6-2. Venitia Nguyen-Reina Yanndori (M) def. Bella Parevsuren-Lia Martins 6-1, 6-0.
Wesco 4A
Jackson 5, Cascade 2
At Jackson H.S.
Singles—Teegan Bridgman (J) def. Sophia Manabat 6-2, 6-1. Yasmina Drissy (C) def. Francys Montilla 2-6, 7-6(2), 10-8. Gracie Schouten (J) def. Dana Zeghuzi 6-0, 6-0. Sreshta Sundar-Ganesh (J) def. Gabby Ollum 6-0, 6-0; Doubles—Lana Vu-Sophia Thigpen (C) def. Leah Wilson-Myla Nguyen 6-3, 6-4. Jimena Beltran-Orduno-Nadia Villarreal-Carriedo (J) def. Tashi Sherpa-Miley Ho 6-2, 6-4. Amelia Smart-Ravenna Holland (J) def. Jessica Lor-Lily Tran 6-3, 6-2.
— — — — — —
Mariner at Glacier Peak, score not reported
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TRACK AND FIELD
Wesco
Lake Stevens vs. Arlington
At Arlington H.S.
Boys team scores: Lake Stevens 97, Arlington 53.
Girls team scores: Lake Stevens 95, Arlington 55.
Shorecrest, Mariner vs. Jackson
At Everett Memorial Stadium
Boys team scores: Jackson 118.5, Shorecrest 45.5, Mariner 25.
Girls team scores: Jackson 90, Shorecrest 69, Mariner 22.
Snohomish vs. Stanwood
At Stanwood H.S.
Boys team scores: Snohomish 82, Stanwood 68.
Girls team scores: Stanwood 81, Snohomish 60.
Meadowdale vs. Kamiak
At Goddard Stadium
Boys team scores: Meadowdale 75, Kamiak 74.
Girls team scores: Kamiak 116, Meadowdale 26.
Glacier Peak, Mountlake Terrace vs. Marysville Getchell
At Marysville Getchell H.S.
— — — — — —
Cascade, Lynnwood vs. Edmonds-Woodway, results not reported
Non-league
Monroe, Marysville Pilchuck vs. Sultan
At Sultan H.S.
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BASEBALL
Northwest 2B/1B
Darrington 4, La Conner 3
DARRINGTON — Grady Stuvland’s sixth-inning RBI single secured the Loggers’ (1-13, 1-8) first win of the season. Nam Nguyen (2-for-3, 2B) and Rolland Stewart each scored twice for Darrington while Stuvland and Jayce Lenker (2-for-3) had two RBI each. Stuvland also pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and two walks with no runs.
Northwest
Lakewood 6, Sedro-Woolley 3
ARLINGTON — The Cougars (7-13, 6-9) closed their regular season with a win after scoring three runs in the sixth to pull away from the Cubs. Brayden McAllister (2-for-4, 3 runs) and Tejay Hoiland (3-for-3, 2 RBI) each doubled for Lakewood, while Hoiland threw two scoreless innings with no hits and one walk allowed to pick up the win on the mound.
Non-league
Mount Vernon 17, Granite Falls 3
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BOYS GOLF
Wesco
Lake Stevens 318, Glacier Peak 323, Arlington 326, Kamiak 334, Jackson 342, Cascade 345, Mariner DNS
At Gleneagle G.C.
Top 10 golfers: 1. Kason Swanson (G) 76. 2. Alesandro Alinen (K) 77. T3. Hugo Ramires (L) 78. T3. Logan Papka (L) 78. T3. Kenny Rasmussen (C) 78. 6. Brayden Van Hook (K) 79. T7. Austin Ament (L) 80. T7. Diesel King (A) 80. 9. Nathan Linscott (L) 81. T10. Oscar Hendrickson (G) 82.
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GIRLS GOLF
Wesco
Mountlake Terrace 196, Shorewood 203, Lynnwood 226
At Lynnwood G.C.
Top 10 golfers: 1. Sophia Esary (M) 44. 2. Sadie Parker (M) 45. 3. Sadie Austad (S) 48. T4. Sophi Cordova (L) 49. T4. Ivy Ren (S) 49. T6. Sky Helstad (S) 52. T6. La’akea Manahan (M) 52. 8. Makena Kaleo (L) 53. 9. Julia Kang (S) 54. 10. Avery Hansen (M) 55.
— — — — — —
Everett vs. Stanwood, score not reported
MG vs. Snohomish, score not reported
Wesco 4A meet, scores not reported
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BOYS SOCCER
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorecrest 2, Lynnwood 0
Northwest
Lakewood 2, Ferndale 0
Non-league
Sultan at Granite Falls, canceled