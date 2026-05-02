Prep Track: Glacier Peak boys, Shorecrest girls win Shoreline Invite

Glacier Peak’s Alieukama Badjie crosses the finish line in the 4A boys 4x100 relay final on Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Tacoma. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Glacier Peak’s Alieukama Badjie crosses the finish line in the 4A boys 4x100 relay final on Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep track and field roundup for Friday and Saturday (May 1-2):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Shoreline Invitational

SHORELINE — Glacier Peak claimed the boys team title Saturday at an event at Shoreline Stadium that included 45 teams and approximately 1,000 participants among the boys and girls teams.

Stephan Bonshe led the way with titles in the long jump (21 feet, 1 inch) and the triple jump (45-1 1/2) for GP.

The Grizzlies 400-meter relay ran the state’s best time a week ago at the Eason Invitational in Snohomish. They shaved nearly a half-second off that time of 41.81 seconds in Shoreline. Isaiah Owens, Adrian Bedolla, Michael Darling and Alieukama Badjie ran a blistering 41.26 seconds on Saturday. GP also won the 1,600-meter relay as Kevin Bonshe, Azure Labresz, Thomas Morrison and Luke Bandy finished in 3 minutes, 30.07 seconds.

Glacier Peak’s Luke Jennings took the discus title with a hurl of 172 feet, 8 inches, and

Two events — the 1,600 meters and the 3,200 — included an “elite” division. Shorewood’s Max Billett won the 1,600 (4:09.90) while his teammate completed the 3,200 in 9:22.92 as the Stormays topped the “elite” team standings.

Shorewood’s Jaden Marlow cleared 15 feet, 7 inches in the pole vault to win the event with the state’s third-best mark this season. He also won the 110 hurdles in 14.33 seconds, the fifth-best time this season.

Kamiak’s Miller Warme won the 300 hurdles by nearly four seconds. His time of 36.45 is third-best this year.

King’s Jeshua Singletary won the 100 meters with a time of 10.72 seconds.

Shorecrest’s Zoya Fabris won the triple jump with a mark of 34-6 to lead the Scots to the varsity title.

Brynlee Dubiel, a double winner in hurdles events at the Eason Invitational, accomplished the same feat at Shoreline. The Mountlake Terrace ran a 14.76 in the 100 and 43.49 in the 300 as the Hawks finished fourth.

Kimberly Beard of King’s dominated the Discus. Her mark of 144-2 won the event by nearly 18 feet. Beard, a senior from Mukilteo, holds the state’s best mark this season (149-7).

Jackson’s Ameila Ford won the 400 meters in 48.45 seconds. Glacier Peak’s Isabelle Mendoza threw 35-7 to claim first in the shot put.

Full results can be found HERE.

Boys team scores

Top 5 and local

Elite

1. Shorewood 25; 2. Glacier Peak 11; 3. Chewelah 8; 3. Kennedy Catholic 8; 5. Bellingham 6; 5. Jackson 6; 8. King’s 3; 10. Mountlake Terrace 2.

Varsity

1. Glacier Peak 99; 2. Lake Washington 66; 3. Bothell 49; 4. Shorewood 47; 5. Jackson 40.5; 11. Shorecrest 20; 13. King’s 19; 14. Kamiak 16; 16. Mountlake Terrace 14; 19. Snohomish 11.

Girls team scores

Top 5 and local

Elite

1. Glacier Peak 16; 2. Roosevelt 15; 3. North Creek 10; 4. Seattle Academy 8; 4. Lincoln (Seattle) 8; 7. Shorewood 4.

Varsity

1. Shorecrest 53.5; 2. Nathan Hale 50; 3. Bothell 48; 4. Mountlake Terrace 46.5; 5. Jackson 45; 6. Glacier Peak 38; 16. Kamiak 19; 16. Snohomish 19; 18. Shorewood 18; 19. Archbishop Murphy 17; 22. King’s 10.

— — — — — —

Tomahawk Classic

At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

Boys team scores

1. Mariner 121; 2. Marysville Getchell 110; 3. Everett 104.5; 4. Cascade 95; 5. Friday Harbor 57; 6. Lynden 54.5; 7. Marysville Pilchuck 37; 7. Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 37; 9. Evangel Classical 31; 10. Grace Academy 27.

Girls team scores

1. Cascade 126; 2. Marysville Getchell 112; 3. Everett 86; 3. Marysville Pilchuck 86; 5. Mariner 73; 6. Friday Harbor 63; 7. Lynden 55; 8. Grace Academy 23; 9. Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 22; 9. Evangel Classical 22.

Full results can be found HERE.

Sunny and 70 Hammer throw exhibition

SNOHOMISH — King’s Kimberly Beard, one of the top hammer throwers in the U.S., put on a show on Friday, uncorking a throw of 188 feet, 10 inches to win the girls event by over 60 feet.

Full results can be found HERE.

Sunny and 70

At Lakewood H.S.

Boys team scores

1. Lynden 85; 4. Stanwood 75; 7. Meadowdale 45; 12. Lynnwood 24; 15. Lakewood 20; 19. Snohomish 9; 22. Mountlake Terrace 6; 22. Granite Falls 6; 26. Kamiak 4; 27. Edmonds-Woodway 1.

Girls team scores

1. Issaquah 88.5; 2. Stanwood 88; 8. Lakewood 37; 17. Lynnwood 19; 20. Meadowdale 13; 21. Kamiak 11; 24. Granite Falls 1; 24. Snohomish 1.

Full results can be found HERE

South Sound Classic

At Sparks Stadium

PUYALLUP — Delaney Lundquist of Lake Stevens threw the javelin a personal-best 126 feel, 11 inches and Keira Isabelle Tupua won the discus to lead the Vikings to a fourth-place team finish. Royce Rabb won the triple jump with a leap of 44 feet, 1 inch to lead the Lake Stevens boys team to sixth place.

Boys team scores

1. Bellevue 51; 6. Lake Stevens 28; 19. Arlington 13.

Girls team scores

1. Mercer Island 82.5; 4. Lake Stevens 41; 14. Edmonds-Woodway 18.

Full results can be found HERE.