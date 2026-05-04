Prep softball: Rancourt, Almanza power Stanwood past Everett Monday

Stanwood’s Addi Anderson yells as she crosses home plate to score the go-ahead run during the 3A District 1 championship game against Sedro-Woolley on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Stanwood’s Addi Anderson yells as she crosses home plate to score the go-ahead run during the 3A District 1 championship game against Sedro-Woolley on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Stanwood’s Addi Anderson yells as she crosses home plate to score the go-ahead run during the 3A District 1 championship game against Sedro-Woolley on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Monday, May 4:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 3, Everett 1

EVERETT — Jordan Rancourt and Taylor Almanza each went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run to give Addi Anderson and the Spartans (16-2 overall, 7-2 league) all the run supported needed. Anderson fired a two-hitter, allowing a lone unearned run while striking out 12 and walking 1.

For the Seagulls (10-9, 4-5), Anna Luscher scattered nine hits and a walk while allowing two earned runs and striking out 13.

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Snohomish 14, Marysville Getchell 2

Monroe 22, Marysville Pilchuck 2 (5)

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 7, Edmonds-Woodway 2

EDMONDS — Ari Dixon drove (2-for-3, 3 RBI) drove in two runs in the top of the seventh to provide herself some cushion as she finished off a complete-game five-hitter in the circle for the Wildcats (10-8 overall, 6-5 league). Carly Madhaven and Sarah Fletcher each had a pair of hits. Audrey Sommer went 2-for-3 with a run for E-W (8-11, 7-4).

Shorecrest 8, Lynnwood 5

SHORELINE — The Scots (10-8 overall, 5-7 league) used eight hits and eight walks to score eight runs. Rui Hanrahan (3 walks, two runs) and Ruby Smevik (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs) led the way for Shorecrest. Kennedy Fane went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs for the Royals (6-10, 1-9).

Meadowdale 4, Shorewood 3

SHORELINE — Sophomore Sam Martens and freshman Peyton Warnock each hit a homer as the Mavericks (7-11 overall, 5-6 league) scored two in the second and two in the third before hanging on for the win. Ellie Van Horn and Lillian Perrault each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Shorewood (11-7, 8-3).

Northwest

Meridian 11, Lakewood 10

BELLINGHAM — Meridian (4-13 overall, 3-10 league) scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Cougars. Arri Baur went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs for Lakewood (4-14, 3-11).

Non-league

Lake Stevens 11, Mountlake Terrace 1