Mariners notes: Seattle wins series against Atlanta

SEATTLE — The Mariners won 3-1 over the Atlanta Braves in the series finale, earning their fifth series win of the season. Seattle improved to 2-2 in rubber matches this season while handing the Braves their first series loss of the season. The Mariners have won each of their last three series against the Braves since 2024 and improved to 18-13 against the Braves all-time.

Starter Bryan Woo matched his season-high with nine strikeouts across six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks…he threw 98 pitches (66 strikes) in his eighth start of the season and first career start against the Braves. It marked Woo’s fifth career game with six-plus innings and one-or-fewer hits and the second time he has done so this season.

His five games of six-plus innings and one-or-fewer hits allowed are most in MLB since 2025, ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Woo is one of three pitchers to have multiple games this season of six-plus IP and one-or-fewer hits, joining Chris Sale (Atlanta) and Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh).

His nine games of six-plus innings and nine or more strikeouts since 2025 are tied for fifth-most. His 24 games of six-plus innings and six or more strikeouts since 2025 are the third-most in MLB, trailing only Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal.

• Julio Rodríguez hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his fifth home run of the season. He has hit three home runs of 110-plus mph against the Braves since 2022, tied for the third-most in MLB. It was his second home run this season in the sixth inning or later.

• Cole Young went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and an RBi, marking his fourth three-hit game this season and the sixth of his career. His nine RBI in the seventh inning or later lead all Mariners hitters this season. His four games of three or more hits this season lead the team and are tied for the fourth-most three-hit games this season in MLB. Over his last 18 games, he is batting .333 with eight runs, four doubles, one home run, 11 RBI, four walks and two stolen bases.

• J.P. Crawford drew two walks…his six games with multiple walks this season are tied for 10th-most in MLB while his 56 games with multiple walks since 2022 are fourth-most in the AL, ranking just ahead of teammate Cal Raleigh’s 55. Crawford’s 436 walks as a Mariner are seventh-most in club history, trailing Ichiro Suzuki (517 BB). His 312 walks since 2022 are seventh-most in MLB.

• Josh Naylor singled in the eighth inning and recorded a stolen base, his seventh stolen base of the season. Across his last 16 games, he is batting .377 with three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, six walks, and seven stolen bases.

• Jhonny Pereda went 2-for-2 with two singles, marking his first and second hits of the season. He also scored the first run of the game, marking his first multi-hit game since Sept. 21, 2025.

• The Mariners bullpen (Cooper Criswell, Eduard Bazardo, and José A. Ferrer) combined for three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts. Ferrer pitched in all three games of the series vs. Atlanta, combining for 3 1/3 IP, one hit, no runs, no walks, and four strikeouts.