Prep roundup: Shorecrest and Snohomish win girls tennis tournaments

Prep roundup for Wednesday, May 6:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 3A/2A South Tournament

EDMONDS — Shorecrest took home both the singles and doubles league tournament titles, as Sophie Schmitz and the duo of Lauren Kajimura and Mia Halset won both brackets.

Schmitz beat Shorewood’s Micah Crose in the final 6-3, 6-1. Crose (second place), Shorecrest’s Zuma Vining (third), Lynnwood’s Taylor Simbulan (fourth), Edmonds-Woodway’s Maddy Ashe (fifth) and Lynnwood’s Rose Tulga (sixth, alternate) all qualified for the upcoming District 1 tournament.

On the doubles side, Kajimura and Halset beat Lynnwood’s Ava Barias and Adeline Tran 6-3, 6-1 for the title. Barias/Tran (second place), Shorecrest’s Thayer Katahara-Stewart/Sabina Schoeld (third), Shorewood’s Addy Falkin/Lilah Becker (fourth), Edmonds-Woodway’s Poppy Swanson/Darcy Brennan (fifth) and Mountlake Terrace’s Clara Loveless/Alex Robles (sixth, alternate) are on to the District 1 tournament.

Wesco 3A/2A North Tournament

STANWOOD — Snohomish continued its dominance of the league tournament in the championship rounds. Mak Dauer took home the singles title in a 6-0, 6-0 win over Grace Ross of Stanwood, while Molly Hammer and Lily Masche took down fellow Snohomish tandem Morgan Gibson/Chloe Dauer in the doubles final 6-2, 6-1.

Everett’s Grace Regan-Bone (third place), Stanwood’s Abbie Carlson (fourth), Snohomish’s Janelle Childs (fifth) and Marysville Getchell’s Teaghan Weller (sixth, alternate) moved on to districts.

For doubles, Stanwood’s Addison Bowie/Mylee Lacomb (third), Monroe’s Emersyn Hartway/Emiko Spengler (fourth), Everett’s Lauren Desimone/Meagan McMains (fifth) and Everett’s Tegan Trefry/Alice Buchanan (sixth, alternate) survived to districts.

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BOYS GOLF

Wesco 3A/2A North Tournament

Snohomish 304, Everett 308, Marysville-Getchell 311, Stanwood 318, Monroe 323, Marysville-Pilchuck DNQ

At Legion Memorial G.C.

Top 10 golfers: 1. Taylor Kildall (MG) 69. 2. Jackson Dammann (Sno) 71. 3. Kai Schmidt (E) 72. T4. Maverick Stocker (Sno) 75. T4. Ethan Buenaventura (E) 75. 6. Wyatt Eagle (Stan) 76. 7. Tully Vanassche (Sno) 77. T8. Cullen Johnson (M) 79. T8. Wyatt Sandven (Stan) 79. T8. Jrake Maier (MG) 79. T8. Sammy Reyes (MG) 79.

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BASEBALL

District 1/2 1A Tournament (loser out)

No. 4 Meridian 6, No. 5 Granite Falls 2

GRANITE FALLS — The Tigers (9-11) were eliminated in the opening round of the district tournament. Dwayne Pocknett Jr. and Carson Brooks (2B) each scored a run in the loss.

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GIRLS GOLF

Wesco 4A Tournament, results not reported