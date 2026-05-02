Prep roundup: Kamiak softball wins shutout, remains undefeated in Wesco
Published 11:02 pm Saturday, May 2, 2026
Prep roundup for Friday and Saturday (May 1-2):
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
Wesco 4A
Kamiak 6, Jackson 0
MUKILTEO — Kamiak (15-3 overall, 8-0 league) maintained its undefeated record in league play behind a four-hit shutout thrown by Syclair Mawudeku. The senior struck out five and walked none, while also drawing a walk and scoring a run on offense. Kylee Bjella doubled, tripled and walked, scoring twice and drive in a run. Kenzie Barrington drove in three runs for the Knights.
Alana Banog registered half of Jackson’s hits, going 2-for-4, as the Timberwolves fell to 9-9, 6-3.
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Lake Stevens 4, Arlington 1
Wesco 3A/2A North
Snohomish 18, Marysville Pilchuck 1
Wesco 3A/2A South
Edmonds-Woodway 4, Shorewood 3 (10)
SHORELINE — The Warriors (7-10 overall, 6-3 league) moved to within two games behind league leader Shorewood (11-5, 8-1) in the standings with two games to go.
Edmonds-Woodway scored in the top of the 10th on a Stormrays’ error that scored Carmen Dustin.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Helena Marsh, who struck out 11 in 10 innings, locked down Shorewood in the bottom of the 10th. She allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks. Maddie Jones (2-for-4, 2 RBI) led the offense.
For Shorewood, Ellie Van Horn also pitched the whole way, allowing just one earned run on six hits and no walks while striking out 15.
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Shorecrest 7, Meadowdale 6
Mountlake Terrace 5, Archbishop Murphy 4
Non-league
Stanwood 9, Ballard 5
Concrete at Granite Falls, score not reported
Darrington 13, Redeemer Christian 3
SATURDAY
Orcas Island at Mariner, canceled
Stanwood at Liberty (Renton), canceled
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GIRLS TENNIS
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorewood 7, Mountlake Terrace 0
Singles—Micah Crose (S) won by forfeit. Jessica Saleska (S) def. Tramanh Ho 6-0, 6-0. Addy Falkin (S) won by forfeit. Sophia Nguyen (S) def. Julia Shteyngart 5-7, 1-6, 10-7. Doubles—Lilah Becker-Shinven Moon (S) def. Clara Loveless-Alex Robles 6-2, 7-6. Kiera Vega-Madeline Thorpe (S) def. Camden Curtis-Leia Anteneh 4-6, 6-1, 10-4. Mijo Mayuzumi-Haileigh Cunningham (S) def. Patterson-Redi Kassa 6-1, 6-0.
Northwest
Lakewood at Ferndale, scores not reported
Non-league
Arlington 4, Meadowdale 3
Singles—Grace Armes (A) def. Claire Yim 6-2, 6-0. Jenna Vanderpoel (M) def. Iris Suchan 7-5, 6-1. Bella Partida Del Rosaria (M) def. Tatiana Carrillo 0-6, 6-4, 11-9. Savannah Thomas (A) def. Saryna Moua 6-2, 6-3. Doubles—Audrey Marsh-Kara Glassman (A) def. Eleanor-Leyna Ball 6-1, 6-0. Cayetana Figueroa-Marlene Venz (M) def. Grace Farris-Lyla Morzelewski 6-4, 4-6, 10-7. Mia Whobrey-Ellie Linklater (A) def. Venitia Nguyen-Reina Yanadori 6-2, 6-3.
Snohomish 6, Mount Si 1
At Mount Si H.S.
Singles—Mak Dauer (S) def. Karenna Wheaton 6-0, 6-0. Nina Follette (M) def. Janelle Childs 6-3, 6-1. Elle Cottet (S) def. Morgan Theis 6-2, 6-1. Ella Beaver (S) def. Makenna Porter 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles—Morgan Gibson-Chloe Dauer (S) def. Whitney Landdeck-Hazel Tuininga 6-4, 2-6, 10-6. Molly Hammer-Lily Masche (S) def. Ashlyn Braff-Taylor Cady 6-3, 6-2. Bianca Richards-Noelle Larson (S) def. Hadley Robbins-Kela Allan 6-4, 6-2.
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
SATURDAY
Wesco 3A/2A South
Meadowdale at Shorewood, scores not reported
Snohomish at West Valley (Yakima), scores not reported
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BOYS SOCCER
Wesco 4A
Lake Stevens 3, Glacier Peak 1
LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings claimed the league title.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Arlington at Kamiak
Mariner 3, Cascade 1
Wesco 3A/2A North
Stanwood 3, Marysville Getchell 1
STANWOOD — Junior midfielder Lucas Gaydeski scored two goals and sophomore forward Garrett Russell added an insurance goal to lead the Spartans, 1-9 in the league and 2-14 overall. Junior mid Angel Vasquez Espino scored for the Chargers (1-7-1 and 1-10-2).
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Monroe 4, Everett 0
Snohomish 2, Marysville Pilchuck 0
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorewood 6, Archbishop Murphy 0
Meadowdale 3, Edmonds-Woodway 1
Non-league
Jackson 6, Mountlake Terrace 0
SATURDAY
Cascade Christian 3, King’s 1