Prep roundup: Kamiak softball wins shutout, remains undefeated in Wesco

Prep roundup for Friday and Saturday (May 1-2):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 6, Jackson 0

MUKILTEO — Kamiak (15-3 overall, 8-0 league) maintained its undefeated record in league play behind a four-hit shutout thrown by Syclair Mawudeku. The senior struck out five and walked none, while also drawing a walk and scoring a run on offense. Kylee Bjella doubled, tripled and walked, scoring twice and drive in a run. Kenzie Barrington drove in three runs for the Knights.

Alana Banog registered half of Jackson’s hits, going 2-for-4, as the Timberwolves fell to 9-9, 6-3.

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Lake Stevens 4, Arlington 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 18, Marysville Pilchuck 1

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 4, Shorewood 3 (10)

SHORELINE — The Warriors (7-10 overall, 6-3 league) moved to within two games behind league leader Shorewood (11-5, 8-1) in the standings with two games to go.

Edmonds-Woodway scored in the top of the 10th on a Stormrays’ error that scored Carmen Dustin.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Helena Marsh, who struck out 11 in 10 innings, locked down Shorewood in the bottom of the 10th. She allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks. Maddie Jones (2-for-4, 2 RBI) led the offense.

For Shorewood, Ellie Van Horn also pitched the whole way, allowing just one earned run on six hits and no walks while striking out 15.

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Shorecrest 7, Meadowdale 6

Mountlake Terrace 5, Archbishop Murphy 4

Non-league

Stanwood 9, Ballard 5

Concrete at Granite Falls, score not reported

Darrington 13, Redeemer Christian 3

SATURDAY

Orcas Island at Mariner, canceled

Stanwood at Liberty (Renton), canceled

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GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 7, Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles—Micah Crose (S) won by forfeit. Jessica Saleska (S) def. Tramanh Ho 6-0, 6-0. Addy Falkin (S) won by forfeit. Sophia Nguyen (S) def. Julia Shteyngart 5-7, 1-6, 10-7. Doubles—Lilah Becker-Shinven Moon (S) def. Clara Loveless-Alex Robles 6-2, 7-6. Kiera Vega-Madeline Thorpe (S) def. Camden Curtis-Leia Anteneh 4-6, 6-1, 10-4. Mijo Mayuzumi-Haileigh Cunningham (S) def. Patterson-Redi Kassa 6-1, 6-0.

Northwest

Lakewood at Ferndale, scores not reported

Non-league

Arlington 4, Meadowdale 3

Singles—Grace Armes (A) def. Claire Yim 6-2, 6-0. Jenna Vanderpoel (M) def. Iris Suchan 7-5, 6-1. Bella Partida Del Rosaria (M) def. Tatiana Carrillo 0-6, 6-4, 11-9. Savannah Thomas (A) def. Saryna Moua 6-2, 6-3. Doubles—Audrey Marsh-Kara Glassman (A) def. Eleanor-Leyna Ball 6-1, 6-0. Cayetana Figueroa-Marlene Venz (M) def. Grace Farris-Lyla Morzelewski 6-4, 4-6, 10-7. Mia Whobrey-Ellie Linklater (A) def. Venitia Nguyen-Reina Yanadori 6-2, 6-3.

Snohomish 6, Mount Si 1

At Mount Si H.S.

Singles—Mak Dauer (S) def. Karenna Wheaton 6-0, 6-0. Nina Follette (M) def. Janelle Childs 6-3, 6-1. Elle Cottet (S) def. Morgan Theis 6-2, 6-1. Ella Beaver (S) def. Makenna Porter 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles—Morgan Gibson-Chloe Dauer (S) def. Whitney Landdeck-Hazel Tuininga 6-4, 2-6, 10-6. Molly Hammer-Lily Masche (S) def. Ashlyn Braff-Taylor Cady 6-3, 6-2. Bianca Richards-Noelle Larson (S) def. Hadley Robbins-Kela Allan 6-4, 6-2.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

SATURDAY

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale at Shorewood, scores not reported

Snohomish at West Valley (Yakima), scores not reported

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BOYS SOCCER

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 3, Glacier Peak 1

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings claimed the league title.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Arlington at Kamiak

Mariner 3, Cascade 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 3, Marysville Getchell 1

STANWOOD — Junior midfielder Lucas Gaydeski scored two goals and sophomore forward Garrett Russell added an insurance goal to lead the Spartans, 1-9 in the league and 2-14 overall. Junior mid Angel Vasquez Espino scored for the Chargers (1-7-1 and 1-10-2).

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Monroe 4, Everett 0

Snohomish 2, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 6, Archbishop Murphy 0

Meadowdale 3, Edmonds-Woodway 1

Non-league

Jackson 6, Mountlake Terrace 0

SATURDAY

Cascade Christian 3, King’s 1