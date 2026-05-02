Prep baseball: Edmonds-Woodway wins fourth straight league title

Prep baseball roundup for Friday and Saturday (May 1-2):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Shorewood 1

EDMONDS — The Warriors (16-5 overall, 11-1 league) won their fourth straight South title, avenging Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to the Stormays (16-4, 10-2).

Declan Crawford (4-1) fired a complete-game, three-hitter on 82 pitches, allowing a lone run while striking out 10 and walking none. E-W managed just three hits, but Cruz Escandon tripled in the fourth and scored on Trevelyan Podawiltz’s RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Later in the inning, Adreas Simonsen’s RBI groundout gave E-W the lead for good.

Kenata Barber had two hits and an RBI for Shorewood.

Archbishop Murphy 3, Mountlake Terrace 1

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Archbishop Murphy pitcher Myles Hulse struck out 10 batters in 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits and a walk. Logan Allen and Bennett Crow each had a hit and an RBI for the Wildcats (8-13 overall, 5-7 league).

Charlie Schofield went 2-for-3 with a double for Terrace (9-12, 5-7), while Owen Meek had a hit, an RBI and a run.

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Shorecrest 1, Meadowdale 0

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 10, Cascade 0

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzles claimed the league title as Cole Mueller (4 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 5 K) and JW Grose (1 IP, 2K) combined for the shutout.

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Lake Stevens 9, Arlington 3

Kamiak 4, Jackson 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 4, Stanwood 1

Non-league

Marysville-Pilchuck 11, Mariner 1

Sedro-Woolley 8, Marysville Getchell 2

Sultan 7, Granite Falls 3

SATURDAY

Non-league

Marysville Getchell 10, Mountlake Terrace 8

Orcas Island 19, Mariner 2

Darrington 15, Evergreen Lutheran 0

King’s 19, Seattle Christian 11