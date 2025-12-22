Bridging the gap between homelessness and short-term housing

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The challenge of securing safe and stable housing has never been more critical for Snohomish County residents.

As the cost of living continues to rise, more families are finding themselves unable to meet basic needs.

Last year’s annual report showed that the need was at an all time high.

“Across the entire state of Washington 211 — 340,000 calls seeking assistance were received. 44 per cent of those were housing related, an eight per cent increase from the previous year,” says YWCA’s Senior Director of Emergency Services, Kresha Green.

To meet the growing needs of the community, YWCA Seattle I King I Snohomish provides social services in the form of housing, healthcare access, safety from domestic violence and economic advancement to provide the community with the support and stability necessary.

Specifically, they operate essential short-term housing programs, including their 13-unit emergency shelter called Pathways for Women.

The shelter serves single women and single moms, often sharing their resources with mothers of multiple children.

In response to the growing need for short-term housing in Snohomish County, YWCA is proud to announce a new partnership with Snohomish County to expand housing resources through the opening of the Edmonds New Start Center.

This center is a 48-unit emergency housing facility available for both adult men and women and is expected to open in February of 2026.

Addressing this crisis requires a community-wide effort and the organization is constantly seeking support through donations and volunteers.

“Donations are always welcome and appreciated, especially items that make a house a home,” Green says.

Types of donations accepted:

Non-pershible foods

Hygiene products and ethnic hair care products

Pillows, blankets and linens

Pots and pans

New or lightly used stuffed animals for kids of all ages

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are another essential part of the success behind YWCA. From front desk opportunities, where volunteers can serve as a comforting, friendly face, to participating in the Point-in-Time count event.

This year’s annual Point-In-Time count is taking place on Jan. 27 and provides a snapshot of homelessness in Snohomish County on a single night in January of each year.

Volunteers are needed to help the organization complete the vital count that allows community organizations to accurately gauge where needs are the greatest and where to deploy resources.

“We’re welcoming volunteers who are willing to go out into the community and talk to people, conduct surveys and offer our resources,” Green explains.

“What makes a county a community is how we look out for each other. In a time where there is so much chaos and division going on, if we all come together to do just a little, it can amount to great accomplishments.”

To learn more about the organization, how to volunteer or donate, visit ywcaworks.org.

If you or someone you love needs help, call 425-774-9843, or visit the shelter at 6027 208th St SW in Lynnwood.