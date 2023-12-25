Everett man’s mission to beautify city blossoms into team effort

People walk past Evan Reed while repaints the exterior of the Catalyst Cafe on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Reed casts a shadow int he entry to the Catalyst Cafe while painting the exterior on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Reed paints around an mailbox on the exterior of the Catalyst Cafe on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Evan Reed helps repaint the yellow exterior of the Catalyst Cafe along Hewitt Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — It’s been about 10 weeks straight of community cleanups for Evan Reed, founder of the Bunker Arts Collective.

“We’ve probably cleared at least 5,000 pounds of trash off of Everett streets and passageways,” said Reed, who first met with The Daily Herald in November to talk about his group’s mission to beautify Everett.

Volunteers paint murals over vandalism of local businesses. They also remove trash, weeds and needles from the city’s streets.

Since that first splash of media attention, there’s been plenty to do — and plenty of support. The collective gained nonprofit status and doubled the number of murals they’re working on. Reed leads the collective, along with artists and board members Mackenzie Colby and Jen McGarvey, and a number of community volunteers.

Donors have provided supplies, but now the collective could use a storage unit, or a box truck or van. Reed’s small apartment is filled to the brim with equipment, topped off with a 20-foot ladder wedged behind his refrigerator, he said.

“Support has been obviously overwhelming,” Reed said. “It’s just a matter of me catching up.”

City officials have been enthusiastic about the collective’s mission.

“Mr. Reed and the Bunker Arts Collective are contributing immensely to our city’s vibrancy, fostering unity and pride,” Mayor Cassie Franklin said in a statement via email. “Their commitment aligns with Everett’s pursuit of enhancing quality of life, and I deeply appreciate their dedicated efforts that are helping to improve our beautiful city.”

City Council members Paula Rhyne and Liz Vogeli also applauded the group at a recent council meeting.

More people have joined Reed’s weekly crusade to pick up trash.

“Folks are starting to recognize me now, which is kind of fun,” Reed said. “I don’t know who they are, but they know me from one way or another.”

After Reed lost his job with the Stillaguamish Tribe earlier this year, he found himself with a lot of free time.

He began taking walks around Everett, and he couldn’t help but notice trash, needles, weeds and vandalism. He started posting about picking up the garbage, alongside his cat Root Beer, on reddit’s /r/Everett page. He said some residents have jumped at the chance to make a difference in the city.

“Our volunteers have been nothing short of sweet,” he said. “They’ve been extremely supportive.”

His first mural was the “12th Man” mural at the ARCO gas station on Rucker Avenue and 41st Street in Everett.

Six new artists have joined the collective since November. Local businesses donated paint and other equipment.

One of the bigger projects has been painting a mural in the Snohomish County Diversion Center, a rehabilitation facility for unhoused people or those dealing with substance use and mental health challenges. The mural is sponsored by Union Yoga in downtown Everett. Free yoga classes are available to people who use the center’s services, Reed said.

Reed plans on joining different commissions and working with the city to recruit more Everett residents to do cleanups.

“I think the more on board the city of Everett is with our goals and visions and mission plan, the better we’ll be able to succeed and advocate for our residents and business owners,” Reed said. “I kind of hope this lights a fire under their (expletive). If the residents can do it, why can’t you?”

According to city policy, it’s the responsibility of business owners to remove vandalism from private property. Reed doesn’t think this should be the case, so he started painting over the vandalism at no cost.

Reed wants the collective to be a springboard for local artists.

“We’re hoping that these opportunities for our artists can be professional development,” he said. “If they’re willing to donate their time, likely the tradeoff is that other folks will want to pay them for their services in the future.”

Where to find Bunker Arts Collective online

bunkerartscollective.org

Facebook: Bunker Arts Collective

Instagram: @bunkerartscollective

Ashley Nash: 425-339-3037; ashley.nash@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @ash_nash00.