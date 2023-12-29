Photos of the Year 2023
Published 1:30 am Friday, December 29, 2023
There are stories to be told in every corner of Snohomish County. In 2023, the photo staff at The Daily Herald explored the reaches of the region and turned a lens to the people who call it home. Some stories were more lighthearted. Some were devastating. And there were plenty in between.
We were there in January to meet Scott Luckie and Tara Luckie, young farmers in their 30s raising a herd of Highland cattle — many as pets, some for meat — in the Lake Stevens area. They talked about how a 12-week program helped them prepare for the realities of farm life.
We were there in the Snohomish County courtroom in April for the sentencing of Richard Rotter, who will serve life in prison for murdering Everett police officer Dan Rocha.
We watched as a flotilla of colorful canoes paddled on Tulalip Bay in July, one leg of the canoe journey of over a hundred miles to Muckleshoot.
We introduced readers in September to Ross Haddow, who grew a giant pumpkin — and then needed to pull it from his garden to his truck in Edmonds. He recruited about a dozen friends, neighbors and family members to help.
We documented rescues and other dramatic scenes, both on the ground and by drone, when the Stillaguamish River flooded to a record height in December.
Take a look back at some of The Herald’s best photos of 2023.