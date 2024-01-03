A collection of Daily Herald year-end lists for 2023

Clockwise from top left: Silvia Mendoza exits the Fred Meyer on Evergreen Way on Nov. 2 in Everett (Ryan Berry), the afternoon lunch crowd at Arnies restaurant on Aug 11 in Mukilteo (Ryan Berry), Cole Riccardo works on setting up new underground power lines on Aug. 31 in Arlington (Olivia Vanni ) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service State Supervisor Brad Thompson speaks during a public meeting at Darrington High School Auditorium on Nov. 2 in Darrington (Annie Barker).

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The Snohomish County sheriff race, Sauk Suiattle disenrollment saga, ferry commuter’s frustrations, and Marysville schools budget cuts were among the Herald’s most engaged with stories of 2023.

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Kaisa Gifford walks slowly with Manny at the Gifford Horses barn in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Manny is able to walk longer periods of time and is regaining some of his lost body weight. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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The "City of Everett," the Boeing Co.’s first 747, took its maiden flight from Everett’s Paine Field Feb. 9, 1969. (Photo Courtesy The Boeing Co. )

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Lake Stevens players take photos with the championship trophy after their win over Graham-Kapowsin during the WIAA 4A Football State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Dozens of colorful canoes are maneuvered into the water of Tulalip Bay as canoe families began another day of their journey to Muckleshoot on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Tulalip, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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The Love Zone, Rucker sign romance, Peanut the robot waiter and a Costo baby were among the most-read “What’s Up With That?” columns in 2023.

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A collage featuring some of the newsworthy people with a connection to Snohomish County who died in 2023.

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Alex Hanson looks over sections of the Herald and sets the ink in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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From the top sports stories to the most-read news, here are compilations of The Daily Herald’s top stories and more in 2023.

The top 10 most-read Herald stories of 2023

News about grizzly bears, business closures and a well compensated Snohomish County PUD lineworker were some of the most-read articles in Everett.

Gone, not forgotten: Who we lost in Snohomish County in 2023

Some of the most notable deaths The Herald reported on this past year.

A look back at ‘What’s Up’ in 2023: Robots, Costco, secret crushes

A romance on Rucker heated up without help from The Love Zone — and other tall tales from the past year.

A look back at the year in Snohomish County news

A chronological look at the biggest stories published in The Herald provides a retrospective on 2023.

Photos of the Year 2023

From the courtroom to the farthest corners of Snohomish County, here are our favorite images captured by Herald photographers.

The Herald’s most share-worthy social content of 2023

From collective mourning to community celebration, these 10 social posts hit home with Herald readers.

Best editorial cartoons of 2023, from January through March; from April through June; from July through September; and from October through December.

A sketchy look back at the best cartoons of 2023.

Editorial: 2023 was an eventful year, In Our View

The highlights: the last 747 rolls out, solutions for addiction, a tragedy on a sub and a farewell to a whale.

Top 10 most-read sports stories from 2023

Looking back at a year that saw football at the center of Snohomish County’s attention.

Top 10 stories that readers engaged with in 2023

The stories Daily Herald readers spent the most time reading on the web in 2023.