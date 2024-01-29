Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Jan. 22-28

Stanwood’s Ellalee Wortham spins out of trouble with the ball against Kamiak on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Jan. 22-28. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Ellalee Wortham | Stanwood | Girls Basketball

Wortham, a sophomore, averaged 26.5 points over two games for the Spartans. She scored a game-high 27 points in Stanwood’s 79-68 loss to Meadowdale on Jan. 16 and added a game-high 26 points as the Spartans topped Cedarcrest 78-54 on Jan. 20. Wortham won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Jan. 15-21 by claiming 643 (53.5%) of 1,201 votes.

This week’s nominees

Brooke Blachly | Archbishop Murphy | Girls Basketball

Blachly, a sophomore, connected on eight 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 33 points in the Wildcats’ 58-35 win over Stanwood on Jan. 26.

Hailey Carswell | Monroe | Girls Wrestling

Carswell, a sophomore, won all three of her matches by pin, including two in the first period, to claim the 125-pound title at the Lady Knights Invitational on Jan. 27.

Christian Leaty | Mountlake Terrace | Boys Swim & Dive

Leaty, a senior, claimed victories in a pair of individual events at the Edmonds School District championships on Jan. 27. He won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 52.27 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 50.75 seconds. He was also a member of the Hawks’ victorious 400 freestyle relay team.

Leyton Martin | Arlington | Boys Basketball

Martin, a junior, nearly notched a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Eagles beat rival Stanwood 78-58 on Jan. 23. He also led all scorers with 19 points in Arlington’s 66-57 victory over Everett on Jan. 26.

Joseph Roberts | Granite Falls | Boys Wrestling

Roberts, a sophomore, won all three of his matches by pin to secure the 144-pound title at the Emerald Sound Conference tournament on Jan. 27.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.