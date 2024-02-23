Detroit-original Jet’s Pizza lands in WA with thick-crust pies and more

A heart-shaped, hand-tossed pepperoni pizza, left, and an 8 Corner Detroit-style Veggie pie from Jet’s Pizza in Lynnwood. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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An 8 Corner Detroit-style Veggie pie from Jet’s Pizza in Lynnwood. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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A heart-shaped, hand-tossed pepperoni pie from Jet’s Pizza in Lynnwood. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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An 8 Corner Detroit-style Jet 10 pizza from Jet’s Pizza in Lynnwood. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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LYNNWOOD — Open wide.

The rectangular Detroit-style deep dish pies at Jet’s Pizza are a mouthful. Like eating a chewy sub.

The national chain in 22 states opened its first Washington pizzeria on Mukilteo Speedway in Lynnwood in December. Look for the bright red Jet’s Pizza sign in the Safeway plaza between a UPS Store and an H&R Block.

Valentine’s Day seemed a good excuse to try it for a news team lunch at the office. Not only that, the paper was paying.

“Stay within reason,” editor Phil O’Connor told me. “And I expect a review for the food page.”

Orders are carryout or delivery. There is no dine-in option. The waiting area has a bench.

Pizzas can be hand-tossed, thin-crust, New York wide or Detroit deep, with gluten-free and seasoned cauliflower crust options. Crusts can be further customized with garlic, butter, Romano cheese, sesame seeds and Cajun spice. The menu includes calzones, chicken wings, salads, breads and desserts.

Jet’s Pizza started in the suburbs of Detroit. According to the company’s website, founder Eugene Jetts was about to buy a new home in 1978 but on the way there, his passion for pizza took over.

Instead, he leased a space in Sterling Heights, Michigan, that would become Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria, now known as Jet’s Pizza. By 1998, the first franchised store opened.

It bills Mama Jetts’ secret sauce recipe as part of its recipe for success. I can taste why.

Local social media reviewers have generally been favorable of Jet’s Pizza, praising the thick crust and the ranch dipping sauce. A few complained about the wait time.

Text orders get a 15% discount. That should make Phil happy.

The order I texted in advance was ready when I picked it up.

The 8 Corner Detroit-style Jet 10 ($35.55) was topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives. It had eight pieces, as did the 8 Corner Veggie ($32.36) with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.

Of course, I had to get the heart-shaped pizza with pepperoni ($18.63).

Jet’s Bread ($9.99) and Cinnamon Stix dessert ($8.99) rounded out the haul that came to under $115, with tip and 15% off.

For staying within a reasonable amount of dough, we sure got a lot of dough. The five pizza boxes were almost too heavy for one person to carry.

The heart-shaped pizza had hand-tossed crust. It was great for Instagrams, but average in taste. The thick Detroit-style crust — crispy on the outside and pillowy on the inside — was tasty, and a reason enough to return. It was even better the next day, cold for breakfast.

I’ve never met a pizza I didn’t like, but I’ve certainly liked some better than others. Jet’s thick crust rates a high Like.

“Good” was the overall consensus in the newsroom.

“Actually much better than most pizzas I’ve had lately,” said Mike Henneke, deputy news editor. “And I have been known to eat A LOT of pizza.”

Reporter Ta’Leah Van Sistine has fond memories of Jet’s lunches with her parents in Florida, where the chain has about 40 locations.

“I’m a fan of Jet’s. Always have been, always will be. We would take it to a park nearby and have a little picnic,” Ta’Leah said.

A two-slice combo with a drink is $7. That’s good to know for when editor Phil isn’t paying.

“It’s not runny, so it’s good for date food,” business reporter Janice Podsada said.

That’s good to know as well.

Thick crust might be an acquired taste.

“For me, pizza should be thin,” said reporter Aina de Lapparent Alvarez, who was raised in Spain on Italian pizza. “I liked the vegetables. But there wasn’t enough spice.”

Gathering around a table — rather than the usual practice of eating at our desks — added to the flavor.

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t about the pizza, it was about the friends I met along the way,” Aina said.

Jet’s Pizza

Address: 12918 Mukilteo Speedway, Suite C22, Lynnwood.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Phone: 425-552-5387

Menu: jetspizza.com